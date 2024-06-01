Verstappen and Ricciardo in deep Red Bull war as blame claims emerge

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were involved in a Red Bull war during a team challenge on social media.

The duo were team-mates when the Dutchman first joined Red Bull from 2016-2018, and were an evenly matched pairing.

READ MORE: Ricciardo's Red Bull future to be decided within 'next few DAYS'

Ricciardo was formerly the number one driver at the team, but as Verstappen’s talent emerged the two became increasingly competitive.

Their rivalry came to a head during the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix where both drivers collided into each other and ended their race.

Ricciardo and Verstappen were team-mates from 2016-2018

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen share the podium in Malaysia

What happened to Daniel Ricciardo?

Ricciardo announced he would be moving to Renault the season after, and it is unknown how he would have stacked up against Verstappen in a title winning car.

Since their Red Bull partnership, the drivers have had two completely different career trajectories.

Verstappen has led one of the most dominant eras in F1 history, achieving three back-to-back world titles with Red Bull.

Ricciardo on the other hand has hopped from team to team, struggling against Lando Norris at McLaren and finding himself without a seat for 2023.

However, Ricciardo returned to the Red Bull family after being announced as their third driver, leading to a full-time return with Alpha Tauri, now Visa Cash App RB.

The Aussie’s troubles are far from behind him, however, with his performances dipping once again at RB.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief reveals 'first choice' F1 star to be Verstappen team-mate

Daniel Ricciardo has had a difficult start to 2024

Ricciardo has been outclassed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda throughout the 2024 season, with the Japanese driver achieving consistent Q3 appearances and points finishes.

Verstappen and Ricciardo have competed against each other once again, during a DIY raft building challenge for Red Bull's social media.

All four Red Bull and RB drivers went up against one another, racing miniature versions of themselves across the Monaco Red Bull Energy Station pool.

Predictably, chaos ensued with Verstappen and Tsunoda blaming one another for their makeshift rafts going awry in a very light hearted competition as hilarity ensued.

READ MORE: Hamilton dealt new Ferrari blow amid F1 record low

Related