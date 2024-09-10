Red Bull issue MAJOR performance warning ahead of Azerbaijan GP
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has warned Max Verstappen not to expect the F1 champions to have sorted out their ongoing performance issues anytime soon, admitting that their struggles could continue at the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Following a string of underwhelming performances, team advisor Marko has outlined the team's strategy to get their RB20 car back on track, with significant technical changes in the works.
Speaking to Austrian media outlet oe24, Marko detailed the steps Red Bull is taking to address the issues that have plagued their car in recent races.
"We need to find the point where we went wrong in development," he said.
"We’ve already got some clear insights, and now we need to implement the necessary technical changes quickly so that the car regains the right balance."
However, Marko was cautious about expecting immediate results from the upcoming races in Baku and Singapore, both of which are street circuits that may not fully reveal the impact of the adjustments.
"The next two races on street circuits in Baku and Singapore won’t tell us much," he acknowledged.
Instead, the team has set its sights on the United States Grand Prix in Austin as the Circuit of the Americas, with its mix of high-speed corners and technical sections, will be the real test for their revised car setup as the crucial event where they hope to see tangible improvements.
"Austin will show whether we’ve managed to turn things around," Marko stated.
Red Bull's recent struggles have been a surprising twist in a season where the team initially looked dominant.
With McLaren's mighty resurgence and only 62 points separating Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, it's all the play for heading into the business end of the season.
