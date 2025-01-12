Verstappen RETIREMENT verdict emerges as health doubts raised

A Formula 1 legend has suggested that Max Verstappen may retire early, as he raised doubts over the health of the four-time world champion.

Verstappen has already cemented himself into the F1 history books, sitting third on the all-time list of race victories, and recently becoming one of just six drivers to win four or more championships.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Red Bull issue career update in official statement

READ MORE: Red Bull issue Horner career update in official team statement

His fourth title was arguably harder fought than the last few, with Red Bull's RB20 suffering throughout 2024.

While the team's struggles did not ultimately impact Verstappen's title charge, it did allow Lando Norris into the title fight, and Red Bull could only finish third in the constructors' championship.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth championship in Las Vegas

Nico Rosberg retired immediately after his 2016 championship success

How long will Verstappen stay at Red Bull?

If Red Bull continue to suffer in 2025, Verstappen's chances of winning a fifth title are likely to take a huge hit, with Norris, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton all ready to mount a title charge of their own.

Now, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Verstappen's motivation may start to wane if Red Bull's performance declines, hinting that the Dutchman could choose to retire early.

The former Mercedes star also raised concerns over Verstappen's health, and claimed that the mental and physical intensity of F1 could start to take a toll on the Dutchman.

READ MORE: McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

Could Max Verstappen leave F1 early?

At 27 years old, Verstappen is just four years younger than Rosberg was when he decided to retire in the immediate aftermath of his championship success, instead opting to launch a new career in investing and punditry.

"It's possible. Max has already achieved so much despite his young age," Rosberg told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The intensity of Formula 1 leaves a mark on you, both mentally and physically. If he feels he has achieved what he set out to do, and wants more from life, I would understand his choice."

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING 2025 return

Related