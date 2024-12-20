close global

McLaren handed championship verdict following FIA meeting

McLaren have been officially crowned Formula 1 constructors' champions following the FIA Awards 2024.

The papaya drivers were summoned to Rwanda last week for the annual celebration of champions and up-and-coming motorsport talent where official awards are collected and drivers can sign off the season with a trophy ceremony.

After a fairly consistent season from star driver duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Norris secured the fate of McLaren's first championship victory since 1998 after a glorious win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris' victory at the season finale marked the fourth of his career and with Piastri having secured two GP wins this year, a fierce battle is expected in 2025 for both the constructors' and drivers' titles once again.

McLaren secured their first constructors' championship since 1998

Now that Zak Brown's outfit have signed off their spectacular season with another trophy to add to the growing collection, the papaya team have launched their own official championship merchandise collection, with a variety of releases on sale following the 2024 triumph.

Whether you're looking to style a papaya 2024 Champions cap or back your favourite McLaren star by purchasing the official Norris and Piastri champion tees, the range offers the chance to own a part of F1 history.

F1 Authentics also now offer a unique array of luxury McLaren memorabilia, with a stunning limited edition engine cover table, McLaren brake pads and constructors' champions bodywork acrylic items all up for grabs.

