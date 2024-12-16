Verstappen OFFICIALLY claims championship following FIA meet

Max Verstappen has now officially been crowned the Formula 1 world champion following the FIA Awards 2024.

The ceremony which takes place annually, celebrates the best in motorsport across a variety of racing series, formally awarding trophies to the year's champions, best rookies and upcoming talent, marking the best of the ones to watch across the grid.

Stars of the motorsport world headed to Rwanda, Kigali, to be honoured for their achievements and victories in 2024, with world champion Verstappen joined by McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to celebrate their constructors' success, with F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto also in attendance to collect his trophy ahead of being promoted to the F1 grid .

Verstappen also carried out his community-service style penalty from the FIA whilst in Rwanda, following his use of X-rated language in one of the governing body's press conferences at the Singapore GP.

Max Verstappen has now officially been declared the 2024 F1 champion

Stars of the F1 grid headed to Rwanda for the FIA Awards 2024

