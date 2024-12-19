Hamilton fired FIERCE Ferrari team chief warning ahead of 2025

A major warning has been issued to Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton ahead of his impending move to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion will join the Maranello-based outfit in 2025, bringing an end to what had been a historic 12-season era at Mercedes.

Hamilton is set to team up with Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia, where he will hope to once again be in contention for world titles following three frustrating campaigns at the Silver Arrows.

But he gave Ferrari fans a flavour of what they can look forward to at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, storming through the field to finish fourth having began the day back in 16th on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari warnings

Former Williams star Ralf Schumacher is eager to see if the 39-year-old can live up to expectations in 2025, but has issued a word of caution ahead of the blockbuster switch.

Speaking to Sport1, he outlined the challenges that Hamilton is likely to face, with Leclerc at the very top of that list.

"The advantage Lewis has is his experience," said the six-time grands prix winner.

"He can read a race very well. But I fear he will lose a few tenths in qualifying against his new team-mate Charles Leclerc.

"He must hope that Leclerc has a similar driving style, because according to him the new Ferrari is being developed.

Ralf Schumacher believes Hamilton could struggle next year

"In addition, I think Leclerc is more clever when it comes to vehicle setup than many people give him credit for.

"He has always been extremely fast, but this season he has taken another step in terms of his consistency in racing.

"He was particularly good in terms of tyre management. Leclerc has already sharpened his knives."

When asked whether Hamilton will have any advantage given his close relationship with team principal Fred Vasseur, Schumacher responded: "No,"

"He won't really be able to help him, just as Toto [Wolff] couldn't this year.

"Neither of them is responsible for the design of the car. Lewis has to adapt to the driving characteristics of the car and not the other way around."

