Red Bull F1 star opens up on living with RIVAL driver

Red Bull star Liam Lawson has opened up about the prospect of moving in with a rival Formula 1 driver.

The 22-year-old's F1 comeback has been extraordinary, after being absent from the grid at the beginning of 2024, to earning a spot at one of the top teams at the end of the year following Red Bull’s decision to axe Sergio Perez.

Lawson was announced as the Mexican driver’s replacement ahead of VCARB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, despite the 24-year-old’s experience and strong results in 2024.

The Japanese star will be joined by Isack Hadjar this year, who will make his F1 debut after placing second in last season’s F2 championship.

Liam Lawson has been promoted to Red Bull

Isack Hadjar will join VCARB

Lawson reveals bizarre house plans

However, Lawson will have a difficult season ahead of him against Max Verstappen, with the four-time world champion destroying team-mates Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon in the past.

Albon currently drives for Williams after leaving the Red Bull family, but Lawson remains close with the 28-year-old, and has revealed that the pair have even considered moving in together.

Lawson, who lived in Germany during his time in the DTM series, revealed that Albon once said it would be a dream for him to have a house with the Red Bull star at the Nürburgring, so that they could always drive on the Nordschleife.

Liam Lawson discusses moving in with Alex Albon

“We talked about it a few years ago and I want to keep the idea going. It's a really cool place,” Lawson said to Auto Motor und Sport.

“We used to go there regularly when we were both racing in the DTM. Then we went to the Nordschleife in road cars.

“We had a simple VW Golf and a Citroën C3 and stayed in touch via Bluetooth and WhatsApp calls.

“We overtook a BMW M2 and all the other sporty cars. To be honest, it was really one of the funniest things I've ever done in a car.”

