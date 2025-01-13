F1 champions warned over ‘consequences’ of their actions at FIA awards ceremony

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – the drivers responsible for securing the 2024 Formula 1 constructors' championship – have been handed a somewhat tongue-in-cheek warning by team bosses over their actions at an FIA event.

McLaren claimed victory in the team standings last season, beating Ferrari and Red Bull to the top spot thanks to the efforts of their stellar driver lineup in Norris and Piastri.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo talks emerge as STUNNING Red Bull 'agreement' revealed

READ MORE: McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

The pair have raced together with the papaya team since 2023 but neither driver had won a grand prix until the 2024 season, and now have six victories between them.

The Woking-based outfit have their duo secured until at least the end of 2026, with the goals for 2025 being to retain the constructors' title and also bring home the drivers' championship.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has previously stated he has no preference over which of his drivers secures the title, but it was Norris who came closest last season, offering a title battle against four-time champion Max Verstappen as McLaren went from strength to strength, and Verstappen's Red Bull wavered.

Click here to shop the 2024 FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Champions Collection and celebrate McLaren's first title in 26 years.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri achieved six race wins between them last season

In 2024, McLaren secured their first constructors' championship since 1998

READ MORE: Verstappen RETIREMENT verdict emerges as health doubts raised

McLaren chiefs debate F1 driver duo behaviour

Following the 2024 summer break, Norris looked at times to be capable of beating the Dutchman as Red Bull's performance troubles landed Verstappen with a winless streak that lasted three months.

His misery came to an end with a spectacular victory at the Brazilian GP however, where Norris then switched his attention to securing the team title.

After a glorious win from Norris at the season finale, the title belonged to McLaren and was officially handed to the team in the annual FIA Awards ceremony in Rwanda.

Now, McLaren boss Brown, papaya team principal Andrea Stella and Racing Director Randy Singh have been discussing the celebrations at the event, revealing that Norris and Piastri nearly landed themselves in hot water.

Zak Brown and Andrea Stella have been reflecting on the 2024 season

In a video posted to McLaren's official YouTube channel, Stella asked Brown: "Did you see that they [Norris and Piastri] launched the trophy much higher than you and me at the FIA awards?"

Brown responded: "Yeah I don’t think they understood the consequences if it gets dropped!"

"Because they are young - at our age we definitely understand the consequences much more."

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING 2025 return

Related