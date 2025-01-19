F1 star issues RETIREMENT statement

A Formula 1 star has addressed his possible retirement as he prepares for life away from the grid.

Valtteri Bottas parted company with Sauber at the conclusion of the 2024 season and is now without a full-time race seat for the 2025 season.

The 35-year-old, who secured all 10 of his career wins across his five seasons with the Silver Arrows, has, however, returned to the Mercedes fold as a reserve driver.

Bottas will be ready and waiting to step in for George Russell or Kimi Antonelli if needed as Mercedes look to get back to winning ways and challenge the likes of McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Valtteri Bottas will be a Mercedes reserve driver for 2025

George Russell replaced Bottas at Mercedes in 2022

Valtteri Bottas issues retirement verdict

Despite his new role keeping him in and around the paddock, it appears that Bottas is less than certain that is where his future lies.

The Finn claims that unless a fantastic opportunity presents itself, he is likely to retire from F1, and perhaps even motorsport more generally.

"There needs to be a meaning," he told Motorsport Week.

“A random one-year deal somewhere at this stage of my career is not doing me much. There would need to be a clear plan.

Bottas failed to score any points in the 2024 F1 season

“If there wouldn’t be, let’s say for ‘26, then definitely I would need to look elsewhere. Or I can do still a good career [in another series].”

The Finn also went on to reveal that he has had conversations regarding a move to another motorsport series outside of F1.

“Yes, there has been contact, which is interesting," he added.

"I think realistically next year [2025] for IndyCar comes a bit too soon, unfortunately.

"But it’s an option for the future, which I really would consider.”

