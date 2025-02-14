Mercedes drop NEW livery hint in cryptic Valentine’s Day message

Mercedes have teased a new livery to their adoring fans after posting a series of Valentine’s Day messages on social media – with one in particular catching supporters’ eyes.

Flirting with the spirit of February 14, Mercedes released five graphics playfully capturing the essence of the day.

Among them were four spoof Valentine’s Day cards based on their most popular F1 team members.

One detailing George Russell said: “I think you’re George-ous” while Kimi Antonelli is pictured on another stating: “You’ve stolen a pizza my heart”.

Even Toto Wolff gets in on the act with a “I’m Toto-ly crazy about you” design and reserve driver Valtteri Bottas is portrayed by “Putting the VAL in Valentine’s Day”.

Mercedes ran with a mixed silver and black scheme in 2024

One of Mercedes' Valentine's cards featured Valtteri Bottas

Could Mercedes opt for new colour scheme?

However, the most intriguing message was delivered in the style of the famous “roses are red” poem, with some fans spotting a hidden clue in the text.

It reads: “Arrows are silver, they sparkle and gleam, just 10 days to wait, until the W16.”

Mercedes appear to be teasing a possible return to the silver livery they last used in 2022, having ditched it in 2023 to save weight.

Mercedes carried a silver livery for most of the hybrid era

Silver colours marked a dominant period in the sport for Mercedes, who enjoyed a glittering spell of trophy wins between 2014 and 2020.

But fans will have to wait to see if the clues turn into fact when Mercedes launch the W16 on February 24, two days before pre-season testing in Bahrain.