Bottas drops F1 race return BOMBSHELL for 2025 season

Axed Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas has dropped a huge bombshell about a potential return to grand prix racing in 2025.

Bottas has opted to return to Mercedes as a reserve driver, following his departure from Sauber at the end of 2024, a season in which he was unable to score a single point.

The Finnish driver claimed 10 grand prix victories during his time with Mercedes between 2017-2021, helping the team claim five consecutive constructors' championship titles alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas' new role with Mercedes sees him out of a full-time racing seat in F1, although the 35-year-old has suggested that he's had assurances from the team that they won't stand in his way should a seat with another team open up.

Valtteri Bottas raced alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were axed from Sauber in 2024

Bottas ready for F1 race return?

Now, Bottas has ensured that he is ready for a potential racing return, by announcing the release of a new helmet for the 2025 season.

The Finn's new design features a strong black emphasis, with turquoise waves separating the plethora of Mercedes sponsors, including Adidas whom they have entered into a lucrative new partnership with.

Bottas revealed that the Stilo helmet was designed by partner and professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

Excitingly for fans of the former Williams driver, Bottas mentioned in his Instagram caption that he is hoping for a return to the F1 track at some point in 2025, although it remains to be seen if there are any viable options for the 35-year-old.

"Here is my helmet for 2025, and I hope you get to see it around a race track at some point this year," the Finn said.

