F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's worrying admission as new Mercedes threat emerges

There was a lot to discuss coming out of last month's Japanese Grand Prix, but there's one thing in particular that has Sky Sports' Martin Brundle concerned.

And it involves none other than seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton. ➡️ READ MORE

George Russell facing brand new Lewis Hamilton threat at Mercedes

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A new threat has presented itself to George Russell's F1 2026 title chances just as the Brit was hoping to take his place as the No.1 driver at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's F1 careers are closely intertwined.

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Verstappen and Red Bull are in F1 crisis, and a 'wartime relic' is to blame

Red Bull have had a disastrous start to the 2026 F1 season, with their new era of power unit production offering up some teething issues.

And now a wartime relic has been dragged into the conversation.

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29 completely true F1 stats that seem like lies

Nico Hulkenberg has more F1 points than Ayrton Senna.

Alex Albon’s 2025 point total would’ve seen him finish three points behind the champion in 1999. He didn't finish a race better than fifth all year.

If Antonelli wins in Miami, he’ll be in the top 50 points scorers in F1 history.

Want to read 26 other bonkers F1 stats? Of course you do.

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Demolition starts at much-loved F1 circuit as £210million rebuild begins

Finally, something hitting a wall at Albert Park that isn't Oscar Piastri's McLaren.

The iconic Australian F1 circuit is getting a makeover over the next year or two, and part of that involves laying waste to a bunch of the old facilities.

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