Aston Martin are braced for major change once again

Audi F1 team have announced that their team principal Jonathan Wheatley has left the team with immediate effect.

The bombshell news comes 24 hours after reports linking him with a move to Aston Martin - and Audi have explained why Wheatley is leaving just two races into the season.

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Aston Martin F1 issue official statement moments after Jonathan Wheatley Audi exit

Aston Martin F1 team have released an official statement regarding Adrian Newey's place at the squad after news broke that Jonathan Wheatley would be leaving Audi with immediate effect.

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Not wanting Audi to have all the fun - Aston Martin have now issued a statement of their own - just moments after Wheatley left.

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Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE: Free NLS race streams and everything you need to know

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Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen is racing this weekend away from F1, as the Dutchman returns to the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) for the second round.

Want to watch him in action live? Of course you do, we've got you covered.

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Mercedes F1 announce new team principal role in unique reshuffle

Mercedes F1 team have announced a restructure to their management team, creating a new role alongside Toto Wolff.

Want to know what a deputy team principal is? And who's been appointed it? Here's all you need to know.

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Verstappen goes into the Green Hell: Nurburgring track guide

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen is returning to the Nurburgring Nordschleife this weekend, as he competes in the 58th ADAC Barbarossa Prize, the opening round of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) after the originally scheduled first round was cancelled due to freezing conditions.

Here's all you need to know about the epic track.

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