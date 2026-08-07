F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali has claimed that a German Grand Prix will 'definitely' happen in the future.

Despite being one of the most iconic countries when it comes to motorsport, Germany last hosted a grand prix in 2019, with seven years having now passed without any sort of comeback.

During the sport's summer break, Domenicali has openly discussed returning to Germany, revealing that F1 were in talks with promoters over a race at the Hockenheimring.

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"It was Hockenheim that connected with us, and they had the first discussion," Domenicali revealed in a wide-ranging interview with F1 media at the end of July.

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Domenicali on German Grand Prix return

While those comments hinted a return could be on the cards at some stage in the future, Domenicali has now gone one step further, stating that a return to Germany will definitely happen.

This won't be a move made in the short-term, but it is an incredibly exciting development nevertheless.

"Definitely, RTL was an important step in our need to have more reach in that market. I’m pretty sure that in the future, when will be the right negotiation, the market of Germany will be different, for example, from what we have now in Italy or in U.K," explained Domenicali on a Liberty Media call.

"There will be digital platform or other streamer that will apply for the tender. With regard to the potential, I would say that we don’t have to forget that we have Audi that’s stepping into the business. We have Mercedes-Benz. We have big partners that have their home base in Germany.

"I think now Germany wants us to think in the medium term if they can come back into the calendar or, even more important, being, as it was 20 years ago, one of the most important markets for Formula One. I think that are the base for this discussion.

"I think that we know very well the dynamic in Germany are not really the fastest one, but definitely, the new situation in Germany start to move in a direction where I see Germany potentially in the future being a very interesting market that will have a positive effect, both on the media side, but also maybe on the promoter side.

"It will not, in that case, [be] a short-term call, but definitely will happen."

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