Max Verstappen left laughing after Nurburgring triumph

Max Verstappen will start today's 58th ADAC Barbarossapreis at the Nurburgring on pole after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday morning.

The No.3 Mercedes-AMG Verstappen Racing team, also comprised of Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella, will lead the field for the opening round of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).

NLS2 marks the first round of the season after the NLS1 race was cancelled due to freezing conditions. Initially, Juncadella secured the top spot during qualifying with an 8:01.310 lap. However, a lengthy Code 60 in the final chicane, triggered by a crash, stalled any further improvements.

Verstappen and Gounon took turns completing set laps while the No.3 car slid back to 15th place; but in the closing phase Verstappen managed to pull off an astonishing 7:51.751 lap time to put his team back on top.

After qualifying Verstappen then shared his thoughts with the media, including GPFans, and was seen laughing after his pole position lap.

He said: "There’s always an element of luck when it comes to traffic here. I didn’t encounter much on my lap, and I even crossed the finish line one second before another Code 60 came into effect.

"The car feels great. I still need to build more experience with it, but we’re in a strong position to attack. With the sun shining, it all feels perfect. Driving on a track like this gives you an incomparable thrill."

WATCH: Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE - Free NLS race streams and everything you need to know

Verstappen back on top in GT3

Verstappen has appeared a far more laid back figure since his arrival in Germany, seen laughing and smiling amongst reporters at the Nurburgring.

Compare this to his F1 paddock appearances, where Verstappen has complained of being 'emotionally drained' and that the 2026 cars are not fun to race, the NLS2 weekend offers a reprieve for the four-time champion.

The joy of setting a pole lap was very clear on his face when his Mercedes came to a standstill at the end of qualifying, with onboard footage capturing Verstappen who took a moment to let the achievement sink in.

Still, Verstappen has a four hour endurance race ahead of him, where he will be hoping to win once again at the Nurburgring after his victory as a debutant in September last year.

When is Verstappen competing in the 2026 NLS2 race?

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Timetable Date Local Time (CET) UK Time (GMT) Session March 21 11:42 10:42 Formation lap March 21 12:00 11:00 Race start March 21 16:00 15:00 Race finish

How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans.

Alternatively, you can catch the action on the official NLS YouTube channel, while live timings and onboard feeds of the cars will be available on their website, meaning you can follow Verstappen's full journey around the 21 kilometre track.

Will Verstappen race at the Nurburgring again?

Yes! Verstappen will compete at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, which is scheduled between May 14 and May 17 - a weekend prior to the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Once again, Verstappen will get behind the wheel of the No.3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 car alongside alongside Juncadella, Gounon and Lucas Auer.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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