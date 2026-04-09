Red Bull chief claims Yuki Tsunoda deserves full-time F1 seat

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies believes that Yuki Tsunoda deserves a fresh opportunity to secure a full-time race seat in F1.

Last season, the Japanese driver was sacked in favour of impressive rookie Isack Hadjar, and was relegated to the role of test and reserve driver; but Mekies is convinced that Tsunoda still has what it takes to get back on the grid.

Tsunoda endured a challenging season, failing to meet the high expectations placed on him after he stepped in for Liam Lawson at the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.

Article continues under video

Over the course of the 2025 season, Tsunoda only managed to score 33 championship points and finished 17th in the standings, while his teammate Max Verstappen racked up 421 points and narrowly missed clinching the world title.

The then Racing Bulls drivers of Lawson all outscored Tsunoda last year, with Lawson and Hadjar finishing with 38 and 51 points in the championship respectively.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares Ferrari masterplan as FIA meet for 2026 crunch talks

Mekies praises former driver

Even in his current role as a reserve, Tsunoda is a constant presence in the paddock, earning plaudits for his strong work ethic, most notably from Red Bull boss Mekies.

In a recent episode of the Beyond the Grid podcast, Mekies praised the Japanese driver for his commitment to the team.

He said: "Yuki is excelling not just as a reserve driver but also as our simulator expert. It’s fantastic to have someone with such up-to-date and hands-on experience with the car. Naturally, we hope he’ll soon get another chance to race. Drivers are made to compete, after all."

Mekies’ remarks come at a difficult time for Red Bull not only with their car, but also concerning the future of Verstappen. Reports claim he is 'seriously considering' retirement amid a series of interviews lambasting the 2026 cars and regulations.

The RB22 itself is battling balance issues and the team find themselves in a disappointing sixth place in the F1 constructors’ championship after only three races (that's behind Haas), managing just 16 points.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, the team principal noted that the seat next to Verstappen has historically been one of the toughest positions to fill. He explained that the team is closely monitoring the performance of its second car and learning from past experiences.

"We know that our second car hasn’t always delivered strong results. Every day, we strive to improve, and Yuki has shown he’s incredibly fast. So, let’s hope he gets another chance sooner rather than later," Mekies continued.

READ MORE: Verstappen is doing 'bizarre' 24-hour race outside F1

Related