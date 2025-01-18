Red Bull car sparks DISAPPOINTMENT as official reveal made

A recently unveiled Red Bull Formula 1 car has sparked disappointment ahead of the 2025 campaign.

It is now just over a month until testing for the new season in Bahrain gets underway, with an exciting F1 launch event at the 02 Arena set to take place before that.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Aston Martin BOMBSHELL emerges as Red Bull star tipped for team EXIT

READ MORE: Verstappen 'statement' fuels SHOCK team switch rumours

Another exciting F1 unveiling was made recently, however, with the first of the new Hot Wheels collaboration revealed on social media.

Back in November, F1 and Hot Wheels signed a new multi-year partnership that will see the creation of F1-themed Hot Wheels products, and that aims to bring the thrill of the sport to 1:64 scale.

F1 agreed a new partnership with Hot Wheels in 2024

When are F1 Hot Wheels released?

According to the initial announcement, after an initial one-of-a-kind release last year, the full range of F1 Hot Wheels cars are set to be released in 2025.

And, just days ago, the first look at the 2025 range was given by the official Hot Wheels Account on Facebook, with the caption: "Relive the thrill of F1 with this 1:64th scale Oracle Red Bull Racing die-cast—the first of 8 teams from the Formula 1 collection to hit the track."

However, the post sparked major disappointment among some F1 and Red Bull fans when the images were reshared by a popular account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One user, for example, wrote: "Needs to be a lot better than this....I was so waiting for the F1 Hot Wheels collection but, this is too basic and lacks detail…"

Another X user added: "I expect better from Hot Wheels ngl."

"Am I the only one who thinks it looks very mid?" was the sentiment expressed by another user, meanwhile.

"They didn't even try," was the damning sentiment expressed by another.

They were not all negative, however, with some enjoying how the product looked.

"Cool, Hot Wheels are always fun," one X user wrote, whilst another added: "Looks really decent."

READ MORE: Horner issues Red Bull resignation UPDATE

Related