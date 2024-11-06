NEW Perez drive revealed following Red Bull exit rumours
NEW Perez drive revealed following Red Bull exit rumours
Red Bull Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has been handed a new drive following persistent rumours that his current seat as Max Verstappen's team-mate is under immediate threat.
The Mexican racer has been under pressure for the majority of the 2024 season, having not stepped on the podium since April at the Chinese Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in CRYPTIC future update as Red Bull ‘prepare’ $20 million offer
READ MORE: New Audi F1 lineup confirmed after brutal driver AXING
Christian Horner's outfit have struggled this season, and even reigning champion Verstappen experienced a winless run lasting 10 races prior to his stunning victory at the Brazilian GP last weekend.
However, the Dutchman still looks set to take home his fourth title with the often point-less performances from Perez partly to blame for the team's relegation down to third in the constructors' championship, now trailing behind McLaren and Ferrari.
Despite signing a contract extension with Red Bull earlier this year, the 34-year-old's position at the team appears fragile, with advisor Helmut Marko openly admitting the sister team's lineup of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson were auditioning for his seat next year.
Perez seat swap revealed
Amid the rumours of an early exit from Red Bull and potentially the sport as a whole, Perez has remained positive he will still have a seat alongside Verstappen for 2025.
In a post on social media platform Instagram, Perez posted a video promoting a partnership he has been involved with which saw him get behind the wheel of a brand new car.
Alongside the light-hearted video, the caption on Perez's account read: "Taking the wheel of the new #FordExplorer2025 is like driving at top speed on the racetrack, you too can experience the adrenaline like me behind the wheel. This is what Ford Performance family feels like."
READ MORE: Red Bull team DEMOTED after FIA confirmation
READ MORE: F1 champion issues health update in emotional statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed
- 3 minutes ago
Who is Gabriel Bortoleto? Audi F1’s Brazilian PHENOM as 2025 driver signing confirmed
- 48 minutes ago
F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
- 55 minutes ago
F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
- 56 minutes ago
- 1
F1 News Today: Perez gets NEW drive as F1 team announce 2025 driver signing
- 1 hour ago
- 1
NEW Perez drive revealed following Red Bull exit rumours
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec