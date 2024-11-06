NEW Perez drive revealed following Red Bull exit rumours

Red Bull Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has been handed a new drive following persistent rumours that his current seat as Max Verstappen's team-mate is under immediate threat.

The Mexican racer has been under pressure for the majority of the 2024 season, having not stepped on the podium since April at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Christian Horner's outfit have struggled this season, and even reigning champion Verstappen experienced a winless run lasting 10 races prior to his stunning victory at the Brazilian GP last weekend.

However, the Dutchman still looks set to take home his fourth title with the often point-less performances from Perez partly to blame for the team's relegation down to third in the constructors' championship, now trailing behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Despite signing a contract extension with Red Bull earlier this year, the 34-year-old's position at the team appears fragile, with advisor Helmut Marko openly admitting the sister team's lineup of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson were auditioning for his seat next year.

Liam Lawson is being considered to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have both struggled with the Red Bull this season

Perez seat swap revealed

Amid the rumours of an early exit from Red Bull and potentially the sport as a whole, Perez has remained positive he will still have a seat alongside Verstappen for 2025.

In a post on social media platform Instagram, Perez posted a video promoting a partnership he has been involved with which saw him get behind the wheel of a brand new car.

Alongside the light-hearted video, the caption on Perez's account read: "Taking the wheel of the new #FordExplorer2025 is like driving at top speed on the racetrack, you too can experience the adrenaline like me behind the wheel. This is what Ford Performance family feels like."

