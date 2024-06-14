F1 icon delivers Audi WARNING ahead of 2026

A Formula 1 legend has issued a stark warning to Audi as the team prepares to make its debut in the sport.

The German outfit will join the grid in 2026, having successfully completed the takeover of Sauber.

The team have also secured the signature of one of the sport's most experienced drivers, with Nico Hulkenberg putting pen to paper on a multi-year deal in April.

Speculation over who will partner the German continues to rumble on, with departing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz one of the names strongly linked with a move.

However, a 10-time race winner has called for caution ahead of the outfit's historic introduction to the sport.

Former F1 star calls for Audi 'patience'

Former Ferrari and McLaren driver Gerhard Berger believes it could take years for Audi to achieve their goals, adding that they must be prepared to make mistakes along the way.

Speaking to Bild, the Austrian said: "A German premium manufacturer in Formula 1 is an absolute enrichment, but you shouldn't underestimate entering the highest motorsport class - it takes patience and few mistakes.

"I remember Red Bull. I was close to them back then, and despite Adrian Newey and a few mistakes, it took them six years to become a winning team."

This comes as Audi boss Gernot Dollner has already spoken of his ambitions to build a team capable of challenging at the top end of the standings.

