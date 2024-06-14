close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 icon delivers Audi WARNING ahead of 2026

F1 icon delivers Audi WARNING ahead of 2026

F1 icon delivers Audi WARNING ahead of 2026

F1 icon delivers Audi WARNING ahead of 2026

A Formula 1 legend has issued a stark warning to Audi as the team prepares to make its debut in the sport.

The German outfit will join the grid in 2026, having successfully completed the takeover of Sauber.

F1 Headlines: Newey 'signs secret deal' with rival as return confirmed for ICONIC F1 team

READ MORE: Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'

The team have also secured the signature of one of the sport's most experienced drivers, with Nico Hulkenberg putting pen to paper on a multi-year deal in April.

Speculation over who will partner the German continues to rumble on, with departing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz one of the names strongly linked with a move.

However, a 10-time race winner has called for caution ahead of the outfit's historic introduction to the sport.

Nico Hulkenberg will join Audi in 2026
Carlos Sainz has been linked with a move to the German outfit

Former F1 star calls for Audi 'patience'

Former Ferrari and McLaren driver Gerhard Berger believes it could take years for Audi to achieve their goals, adding that they must be prepared to make mistakes along the way.

Speaking to Bild, the Austrian said: "A German premium manufacturer in Formula 1 is an absolute enrichment, but you shouldn't underestimate entering the highest motorsport class - it takes patience and few mistakes.

"I remember Red Bull. I was close to them back then, and despite Adrian Newey and a few mistakes, it took them six years to become a winning team."

This comes as Audi boss Gernot Dollner has already spoken of his ambitions to build a team capable of challenging at the top end of the standings.

READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher an option for 2025

Related

Ferrari Carlos Sainz Adrian Newey Nico Hulkenberg Audi Sauber
Schumacher opens up on 'DRAINING' F1 exile
F1 Superstars

Schumacher opens up on 'DRAINING' F1 exile

  • 3 hours ago
Mercedes director reveals 'BULLYING' plan for success
Latest F1 News

Mercedes director reveals 'BULLYING' plan for success

  • Today 08:27

Latest News

F1 Legends

F1 icon delivers Audi WARNING ahead of 2026

  • 11 minutes ago
F1 Opinion

Why BIZARRE F1 quirk means owners are missing huge opportunity

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Schumacher opens up on 'DRAINING' F1 exile

  • 3 hours ago
FIA

Why F1 empire could be heading for BATTLE with FIA

  • Today 12:03
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey 'signs secret deal' with rival as return confirmed for ICONIC F1 team

  • Today 11:47
Latest F1 News

Race-winning team TEASE upgrades ahead of Spanish GP

  • Today 10:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x