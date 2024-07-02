Audi CEO reveals 'GOOSEBUMPS' over early engine simulations

Audi's preparations for Formula 1 have gone up a gear, with the team revealing simulation runs of their engine 'at' different circuits.

The German manufacturer will join the F1 grid in 2026 as a works team, coming in as a full rebrand of Sauber after they acquired a 100 per cent stake in the team.

Significant work has already gone on behind the scenes at the team’s site in Neuberg in anticipation for their arrival in F1, which includes 22-state-of-the-art test benches and high-tech development tools.

Audi have also confirmed one of their drivers with the signing of Nico Hulkenberg, who will join the team from Haas next season in a deal that will see him be a part of the German squad when they enter the sport.

Audi will join the F1 grid in 2026

The German team confirmed they recently performed a simulation of a Las Vegas run

Audi confirm test in Las Vegas

As well as being a new team on the grid, Audi are also bringing their own power unit, which they are developing in their Neuberg site, with components also been built in the facility in Hinwil, the current base of Sauber.

The 2026 regulations are set to revolutionise the sport, with smaller and lighter cars, the introduction of 100 per cent sustainable fuels and a larger emphasis of electrical power.

And as part of their preparations, Audi confirmed that they have completed a simulation test of the Las Vegas circuit, which provided them with the ‘perfect development environment’ for their powertrain.

Speaking in a media Q&A session where the team gave an update about their progress in their development, Audi Formula Racing CTO Stefan Dreyer said: “We run the power unit on the test bench with different layouts from the current F1 calendar, depending on the purpose of the test.

“For example, Las Vegas is interesting for our development team in terms of overall energy management. Several alternating fast and slow corners and almost two kilometres of full throttle driving on the Las Vegas Strip provide the perfect development environment for fine-tuning the combustion engine and the ERS (Energy Recovery System) components.”

CEO Adam Baker added: “Hearing the Audi power unit being simulated today on tracks like Spielberg, Singapore or Las Vegas, not only gives everyone involved goosebumps, but also gives us the feeling that we are a big step closer to our first race in 2026.”

