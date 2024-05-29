Las Vegas GP set for MAJOR changes amid Verstappen criticism

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a historic event for Formula 1 - but not everyone was impressed by the glitzy new circuit.

The event marked the first time in its history that F1 themselves acted as race promoters, having spent $650 million on land and the constructions of facilities around the circuit, which includes a run along the world-famous Vegas Strip.

In order to promote the first running of its news showpiece annual event, F1 asked its drivers to participate in numerous celebratory events, including a spectacular pre-race show, during which each team’s driving pair were presented to a packed-out main grandstand on towers dotted along the start-finish straight.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen became the event’s most outspoken critic, though, labelling F1’s return to Nevada "99 per cent show, one per cent sporting event".

Las Vegas returned to the F1 calendar in 2023

Max Verstappen claimed victory for Red Bull

F1 to tone down Las Vegas promotional events

Verstappen went on to win the race in what was one of his 19 victories in a dominant 2023 season, and seemed to have taken to the circuit a little more by the end of the weekend, when he was heard signing ‘Viva Las Vegas’ over his team radio.

F1’s chief commercial officer Emily Prazer was asked by RacingNews365 at a media roundtable event in Monaco if driver feedback would be taken on board for the 2024 edition of the Las Vegas race.

And Prazer explained that Verstappen and the other drivers will not be subjected to as heavy a promotional programme this year.

"There was one particular driver who was very vocal that weekend, but I think we all saw by the end of it that he was singing 'Viva Las Vegas' on the radio,” she said.

Verstappen was heavily critical of the event

"[The drivers] had different stresses in the new race as well. They'd never driven the track, they didn't understand what they were walking into.

"That being said, on the flip side, they were incredibly supportive in the build-up, doing promotions with us to help get the race up and running. They took part in our opening ceremony without complaint.

"I think there were nerves, and going into the weekend there was a lot for them to do. But none of them didn't participate in activities we asked them to do.

"We're definitely going to tone it down a little this year. We definitely did way too much with them last year, but they were dancing around Miami [at the recent Grand Prix] wearing Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise, so I think they like it."

