Ocon’s F1 replacements ranked: Who will drive for Alpine in Canada?

Alpine’s contentious driver pairing of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly boiled over at the Monaco Grand Prix, with Ocon crashing into his team-mate.

Following the race Gasly revealed they had been given instructions to prioritise the driver ahead, his team-mate blatantly ignoring these orders.

Team boss, Bruno Famin, was unhappy with the incident and claimed there would be ‘consequences’, with Sky Sports suggesting Ocon could be replaced as soon as Canada.

GPFans have assessed who could replace Ocon at Alpine, ranked from least to most likely.

Esteban Ocon could be sacked from Alpine

Ocon and Pierre Gasly have a poor relationship according to reports

Victor Martins

Alpine Academy driver Victor Martins could be waiting in the wings to claim that Canada drive.

The French driver won the 2022 F3 championship, and currently competes in F2, achieving a race win and fifth in the championship during his rookie season.

However, this year Martins’ form has dipped, languishing towards the bottom of the table with zero championship points.

Whilst his nationality and junior pedigree may once have been enough to secure him an Alpine drive, his recent performances put him bottom of this list as more attractive prospects emerge.

Mick Schumacher is targeting a F1 return

Mick Schumacher has recently revealed he is targeting a F1 return, but could it be as soon as Canada?

The German currently races for Alpine in Hypercar, the WEC’s top class, with Famin reportedly ‘impressed’ with Schumacher’s performances.

Famin’s praise for his teamwork are particularly fascinating, offering stability in contrast to the aggression Ocon sometimes displays.

"We used to say that single-seater drivers are selfish. Mick, from the very first minute, has been very open, very cooperative, really helpful for his team-mates, ready to learn everything – especially from endurance – and a super mindset, super team spirit," Famin said according to Autosport.

However, Schumacher was consistently off the pace during his time with Haas in F1, and was involved in a number of disastrous crashes.

He crashed out of qualifying at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in 2022 ruling him out of Sunday’s race, then ripped his Haas apart in a crash in Monaco.

Whilst a couple of years is a long time in F1, Famin should consider these incidents before hiring Schumacher, unless he wants a repetition of Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Jack Doohan

Jack Doohan is currently Alpine's reserve driver

Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan seems the most likely to replace Ocon for the Canadian Grand Prix after being seen talking to Famin by Ted Kravitz after the race in Monaco.

The Aussie, who raced in F2 from 2021-2023 is the son of Grand Prix motorcycle road racing World Champion, Mick Doohan.

Doohan finished third in the 2023 championship and has six wins to his name in the series.

Once again, his youth and inexperience could be quite the gamble for Alpine, and despite the skill Doohan has demonstrated in his career, he is still an unknown quantity for the team.

If he can support Gasly whilst he finds his way in F1 and avoid collisions, then he may be the perfect choice for the team.

However, Doohan will be keen to prove himself as a long term prospect in Formula 1, which may work for or against the team if he is eventually given a chance on the grid.

Could Alpine wait for Bottas in 2025?

Whilst these are the immediate options available to Alpine, could we see a more sure pair of hands replace Ocon in 2025?

Valtteri Bottas has been connected to a seat at Alpine, after admitting that he was talking to other teams.

His position at Sauber/Audi has become less certain following the signing of Nico Hulkenberg for 2025, making a switch to the French team an attractive prospect for the Finn.

