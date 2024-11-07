Schumacher partner shows off STUNNING ring in 'engagement' post
Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher's partner Laila Hasanovic has teased fans by sharing an image of her wearing a stunning ring on social media.
The pair have been in a relationship for a little over a year, with the Bosnian-born model occasionally spotted in and around the paddock with her partner on Formula 1 race weekends.
Unfortunately for Schumacher, he has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in his role as Mercedes reserve driver this season, with a full-time return to the grid in the future looking increasingly unlikely.
Has Schumacher finally popped the question?
The German - and son of racing legend Michael Schumacher - first entered the sport back in 2021, joining Haas after clinching the F2 world championship the previous year.
Despite being tipped for big things, he endured two difficult campaigns at the American outfit before eventually being sacked.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff offered a lifeline in the wake of his Haas exit, signing him as the team's backup driver to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Schumacher has made no secret of his desire to get another opportunity to impress in F1, and had been strongly linked with a move to Sauber ahead of their transition to Audi the following year.
But, with Gabriel Bortoleto confirmed this week as the team's choice to partner Nico Hulkenberg, the 25-year-old is out of immediate options going into next season.
While experiencing ongoing frustration in the world of F1, Schumacher at least appears to be content with life away from the circuit alongside Hasanovic.
But despite rumours emerging that the happy couple had recently got engaged, the social media star has now confirmed those suggestions were false.
The 24-year-old disappointed her thousands of followers on Instagram as she shared an image of a ring on her hand with an accompanying caption which read: "And no, it's not an engagement ring u guyssss."
This came after recent rumours that the pair were to be wed.
