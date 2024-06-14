Schumacher opens up on 'DRAINING' F1 exile

Mick Schumacher has spoken out on his battle to earn another shot at achieving his Formula 1 'dream'.

Big things were expected of the German when he made the step up to F1 in 2021, as he lined up alongside Nikita Mazepin at American outfit Haas.

However, the 2020 F2 champion struggled to impress during his debut season, failing to secure a point in what was a dismal campaign for the team.

The 25-year-old - son of F1 legend Michael - fared slightly better the following year, scoring points in back-to-back races at the British and Austrian Grands Prix.

That was to be as good as it got, however, as performances dipped once again during the second half of the season, resulting in Schumacher being dropped at the end of 2022.

Mick Schumacher is a reserve driver for Mercedes

The German's father is seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher

Schumacher's 'emotional rollercoaster'

Since then, he has held the role of reserve team driver at Mercedes, but has yet to be given an opportunity to step in for either Lewis Hamilton or George Russell.

As he prepares to make his Le Mans 24 debut this weekend, Schumacher has spoken out on his 'exhausting' fight to prove he has what it takes to be given another chance in F1.

Speaking to The Independent, he admitted: “Fighting your way back is exhausting.

“You get this cake presented to you which is really good, but you’re not allowed to eat it, and you have to watch everybody else eat it. So it’s tough, for sure, but I know why I’m doing it.

Schumacher drove for Haas from 2021-2022

“F1 has been a dream I’ve had since I was five years old and I’m not ready to let go of that dream, right?

“Sometimes you feel like you have a chance, then it actually never ends up happening because something else happens.

"It’s been an emotional rollercoaster and a draining last few years. But I’m working my way back.”

