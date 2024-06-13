close global

Every F1 driver competing in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hour race

A host of former Formula 1 drivers will set out to achieve glory at an iconic motorsport event this weekend.

186 drivers representing 62 teams will descend on the Circuit de la Sarthe in north-west France between June 15-16 in a bid to cover the greatest distance over a 24-hour period at the 2024 edition of Le Mans 24.

The endurance event is a key fixture on the motorsport calendar, and is one of the races which make up the prestigious 'Triple Crown' - the others being the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

18 drivers who have previously raced in F1 will be hoping to add their names to the illustrious list of winners in both events, the most recent of which being Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso who triumphed in 2019.

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button makes his third appearance at Le Mans
Romain Grosjean will race for Lamborghini Iron Lynx this year

Le Mans grid littered with familiar faces

Jenson Button - F1 world champion in 2009 - is one of the most high-profile figures lining up on the grid, and will participate in the event for the third time, racing for Hertz Team Jota.

The former McLaren star finished 39th in 2023, but has revealed he is hoping to mount a serious challenge this time around.

Mick Schumacher - son of F1 legend Michael - will make his debut at the event.

The German most recently drove for Haas between 2021-2022, but struggled to live up to expectations before being dropped by the American outfit.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean returns to the circuit for the first time in 14 years. The 28-year-old made 179 F1 race starts before a devastating crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand ended his career in the sport.

Joining Grosjean at Lamborghini Iron Lynx's is former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat, who made his maiden appearance at Le Mans last year.

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher is set to make his debut in France

Nyck de Vries - dumped by AlphaTauri midway through his debut season in F1 - will be looking to improve on his best finish of 12th in 2021.

Other familiar faces include Robert Kubica, Antonio Giovinazzi, Paul di Resta and Stoffel Vandoorne, Felipe Nasr and Kamui Kobayashi.

Sebastien Bourdais, Andre Lotterer Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Will Stevens, Jean-Eric Vergne and Jack Aitken complete the list of former F1 drivers looking to make an impression.

