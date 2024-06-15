The 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start times, schedule and TV

Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours, the 92nd running of the French endurance classic.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, held annually in France, is one of the most prestigious motorsport events in the world. From June 15 to June 16, 186 drivers across 62 teams will battle it out on the Circuit de la Sarthe, aiming to cover the greatest distance in a gruelling 24-hour period.

For F1 fans, Le Mans 2024 offers an opportunity to see some familiar faces behind the wheel of a different beast. Ex-champions like Jenson Button and a host of former F1 drivers, including Mick Schumacher, Romain Grosjean, Daniil Kvyat, and Nyck de Vries, will be trading their single-seaters for the high-powered Hypercars.

These drivers will be joined by the likes of Robert Kubica, Antonio Giovinazzi, Paul di Resta, Stoffel Vandoorne, and Felipe Nasr, all aiming to etch their names onto the illustrious Le Mans winners list.

The event also holds a special place in motorsport history. It's one of the races that make up the prestigious 'Triple Crown,' alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

2024 Le Mans 24 Hours start times

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will start at 4pm local time on Saturday, June 15, 2024, and end on Sunday, June 16 at the same time. Find the start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday

UK time: 3pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 10am Saturday

United States (CDT): 9am Saturday

United States (PDT): 7am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 12am Sunday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday



How to watch the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action around the world:

United Kingdom: Eurosport, Discovery+

Europe: Eurosport, Discovery+, La Chaîne L’Equipe

United States and Canada: MAX, MotorTrend, CTV

South America: Bandsports, DirecTV Sports, Fox Sports

Asia and Australia: Eurosport, J Sports 1, StanSport, Doujin

Africa: SuperSport, Supersport, Variety4



