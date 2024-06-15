The 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start times, schedule and TV
The 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start times, schedule and TV
Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours, the 92nd running of the French endurance classic.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans, held annually in France, is one of the most prestigious motorsport events in the world. From June 15 to June 16, 186 drivers across 62 teams will battle it out on the Circuit de la Sarthe, aiming to cover the greatest distance in a gruelling 24-hour period.
F1 Headlines: Newey 'signs secret deal' with rival as return confirmed for ICONIC F1 team
READ MORE: Every F1 driver competing in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hour race
For F1 fans, Le Mans 2024 offers an opportunity to see some familiar faces behind the wheel of a different beast. Ex-champions like Jenson Button and a host of former F1 drivers, including Mick Schumacher, Romain Grosjean, Daniil Kvyat, and Nyck de Vries, will be trading their single-seaters for the high-powered Hypercars.
These drivers will be joined by the likes of Robert Kubica, Antonio Giovinazzi, Paul di Resta, Stoffel Vandoorne, and Felipe Nasr, all aiming to etch their names onto the illustrious Le Mans winners list.
The event also holds a special place in motorsport history. It's one of the races that make up the prestigious 'Triple Crown,' alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.
2024 Le Mans 24 Hours start times
The 24 Hours of Le Mans will start at 4pm local time on Saturday, June 15, 2024, and end on Sunday, June 16 at the same time. Find the start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday
UK time: 3pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 12am Sunday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
READ MORE: ICONIC F1 team set for race return after 26-year absence
How to watch the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action around the world:
United Kingdom: Eurosport, Discovery+
Europe: Eurosport, Discovery+, La Chaîne L’Equipe
United States and Canada: MAX, MotorTrend, CTV
South America: Bandsports, DirecTV Sports, Fox Sports
Asia and Australia: Eurosport, J Sports 1, StanSport, Doujin
Africa: SuperSport, Supersport, Variety4
READ MORE: The 24 Hours of Le Mans: All F1 drivers who have won the iconic race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
The 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start times, schedule and TV
- 57 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes could replace Hamilton THIS season as Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move
- 2 hours ago
Schumacher opens up on ‘DRAINING’ F1 exile as Mercedes director reveals ‘BULLYING’ plan - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Steiner blasts 'f****** STUPID' F1 team bosses
- Yesterday 22:57
'We're done!' - Ricciardo WARNS F1 rival after on-track incident
- Yesterday 21:58
Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move to rival series
- Yesterday 20:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul