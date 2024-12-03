F1 champion issues Hamilton early Mercedes exit verdict

A Formula 1 world champion has delivered his verdict on the possibility of Lewis Hamilton opting to make an early exit from Mercedes.

His comments come in the wake of last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, where the 39-year-old laboured to a 12th-place finish.

F1 HEADLINES: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as Audi F1 BOMBSHELL emerges

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce Stroll REPLACEMENT with official team statement

The result capped a miserable few days for the 105-time race winner, who lagged behind team-mate George Russell in Saturday's sprint and qualifying sessions, before suffering a puncture as well as a drive-through penalty in Sunday's main race.

Lewis Hamilton has cut a frustrated figure at Mercedes in recent months

Lewis Hamilton will make the move to rivals Ferrari next season

Will Hamilton race in Abu Dhabi?

Hamilton is set to join Ferrari following the winter break, thus ending a highly successful 12-season era at the Silver Arrows in which he has clinched six of his seven world drivers' titles.

After clinching unexpected victories at Silverstone and Spa in July, he had hoped to finish the campaign on a positive note before embarking on his next challenge.

But it has been a frustrating second half of the year, with a podium finish in Las Vegas providing his only highlight.

This weekend sees the 2024 season reach its conclusion in Abu Dhabi, but there has been speculation that Hamilton may opt out of the showpiece event such is his feeling of despondency regarding recent performances.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1, 2009 world champion Jenson Button said he hoped his compatriot hadn't been seen for the last time in a Mercedes.

"I hope that [Abu Dhabi] is his last race for Mercedes," he said. "I really do.

READ MORE: FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment

Jenson Button hopes Lewis Hamilton will be on the grid in Abu Dhabi this weekend

"I hope we see Lewis back in Abu Dhabi because this is mentally such a tough place for him to be and for one of the greatest, if not the greatest ever in the sport to be in this decision mentally, it’s soul-destroying and you know I really feel for him."

Button also admitted he had been 'surprised' by Hamilton's general demeanour over recent months, despite his well-documented struggle to find form.

"It’s been mostly negative and we saw the same thing in Brazil and it’s a real surprise for me," he said.

"The problem is once you have a couple of bad moments, especially when your team-mate is just getting the best out of the car every single session, it starts hurting and it spirals out of control.

"And even though you’re a seven-time champion, you forget that, you just think about that last moment that was negative."

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

Related