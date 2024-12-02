F1 champion offers HUGE backing for major driver signing

F1 champion Jenson Button has backed a young star to sign for Cadillac when they join the sport in 2026.

The news that an 11th team would be joining the F1 grid gathered momentum during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where it was reported a General Motors-backed squad was in advanced talks.

GM were originally tied to Andretti’s bid to join the grid, but F1 rejected their entry at the beginning of the year as they did not believe it would offer value to the sport.

However, GM have finally succeeded in joining the grid and will back Cadillac's F1 team in 2026, with the plan to provide their own power units further down the line.

Cadillac F1 are set to join the grid in 2026

Andretti's F1 bid was rejected at the beginning of 2024

Who will race for Cadillac F1 in 2026?

Following the announcement of an 11th F1 team, excitement has built over who will complete their 2026 driver lineup.

Cadillac F1 director and F1 champion, Mario Andretti, has stated the goal is to hire an F1 veteran and a young American driver, with IndyCar star Colton Herta tipped for the drive.

Now, 2009 world champion Jenson Button has also backed Herta for the Cadillac seat when they join the grid.

“He’s [Herta] extremely quick and everything he gets in he’s quick, in IndyCar obviously extremely quick,” Button said on Sky Sports F1 during the Qatar GP weekend.

Jenson Button backs Colton Herta for Cadillac drive

“He was my team-mate when we raced at Daytona earlier this year and he just gets in and he’s on it.”

When asked whether Herta would succeed at Cadillac if he joined F1, Button claimed that the IndyCar star had some learning to do beforehand but undoubtedly had the ability.

“Yes I think he’ll be quick from the word go, there’s obviously a lot of learning, it’s very different to IndyCar but I think he’s got the mindset.”

