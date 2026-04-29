Max Verstappen makes remarkable Lambiase statement: 'I couldn't tell him this'

Max Verstappen has revealed what he couldn't tell F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase regarding his departure.

While analyst Tom Coronel described the split as the end of a long sporting marriage, the Red Bull driver is focusing on the many successes they achieved together.

Earlier this month, it was officially announced that Lambiase will leave the Austrian team after next season for McLaren. The Brit, who currently serves as both head of racing and race engineer at Red Bull, will join their rival team as their chief racing officer.

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In his new role he will take over several responsibilities from team boss Andrea Stella, who will continue in his current position.

Verstappen praised McLaren’s offer as 'fantastic', noting that 'GP' will remain the trusted voice on his on-board radio through 2026 and 2027 - a bond they have nurtured over the years.

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Verstappen supportive of Lambiase exit

The partnership between Verstappen and Lambiase has been remarkably successful, highlighted by their world championship wins from 2021 to 2024.

Despite the imminent farewell, Verstappen looks back on their shared achievements with positive feelings, and told Viaplay: "I have a very good relationship with 'GP',"

"We’ve accomplished everything together, multiple times. We’ve won so much, and we’re friends for life. That eases the impact of this change. I completely support his decision.”

For an F1 driver, the connection with a race engineer is crucial. Both driver and Viaplay analyst Tom Coronel pointed out that Lambiase’s departure will significantly affect team dynamics.

"Over time, you build up a kind of marriage with your engineer, a 100 percent trust relationship. But this is like a divorce. You have to start building that connection with a new engineer from scratch,” Coronel explained.

Verstappen understands Coronel’s point but refuses to be discouraged and respects his engineer’s career move.

"Yes, it’s true, but I’m happy for him. We’ve achieved so much together and now he has a chance to move forward," Verstappen explained.

The Dutchman then revealed the one thing he couldn't tell Lambiase, instead supporting his move to McLaren where he will take on a broader leadership role.

"Everyone has goals and dreams, right? I can’t say, ‘No, I want to keep you here forever.’ In the end, we all want to grow, and everyone has their own ambitions," Verstappen concluded.

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