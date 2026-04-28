Kelly Piquet emotional with Max Verstappen: 'I had no idea this was possible'

The daughter of Kelly Piquet and four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen celebrated her very first birthday this past weekend.

Piquet shared an emotional Instagram post about the overwhelming love she’s experiencing as a mother for the second time.

The Brazilian also has an older daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with former F1 star Daniil Kvyat, who was born in 2019.

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Piquet then gave birth to her second child, Lily, with Verstappen in 2025 after it was announced at the Miami Grand Prix they had welcomed a daughter.

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Verstappen enjoys family time during five-week break

Verstappen’s schedule is incredibly hectic this season, not only competing in every F1 race, but he’s also set to take part in the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

The Dutchman has contested two NLS rounds this year, the NLS2 round in March which he won (only to be later disqualified) and the 24h Qualifiers.

Yet, Verstappen made sure to be there in Monaco for Lily’s milestone celebration at the family’s apartment, with Piquet sharing a picture of the pair to her social media overlooking the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique.

After the happy day, Piquet shared a glimpse into her daughter's first birthday, where she revealed she had no idea it was possible to feel so much love.

Piquet wrote: "Happy 1st Birthday Sweet Lily. Becoming a mama for the second time brought a love I didn’t know could grow, one that now fills every part of my heart. Mommy, Daddy and P are so proud of you!"

She then shared a series of pictures of Lily alongside five teddy bears, sporting party hats while holding green and pink balloons.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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