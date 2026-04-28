close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Kelly Piquet kissing Max Verstappen

Kelly Piquet emotional with Max Verstappen: 'I had no idea this was possible'

Kelly Piquet kissing Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Kelly Piquet emotional with Max Verstappen: 'I had no idea this was possible'

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet recently celebrated their daughter Lily's first birthday

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The daughter of Kelly Piquet and four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen celebrated her very first birthday this past weekend.

Piquet shared an emotional Instagram post about the overwhelming love she’s experiencing as a mother for the second time.

The Brazilian also has an older daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with former F1 star Daniil Kvyat, who was born in 2019.

Piquet then gave birth to her second child, Lily, with Verstappen in 2025 after it was announced at the Miami Grand Prix they had welcomed a daughter.

EXCLUSIVE: Vettel's shock school visit as staff reveal 'remarkable' behind the scenes moment

Verstappen enjoys family time during five-week break

Verstappen’s schedule is incredibly hectic this season, not only competing in every F1 race, but he’s also set to take part in the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

The Dutchman has contested two NLS rounds this year, the NLS2 round in March which he won (only to be later disqualified) and the 24h Qualifiers.

Yet, Verstappen made sure to be there in Monaco for Lily’s milestone celebration at the family’s apartment, with Piquet sharing a picture of the pair to her social media overlooking the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique.

After the happy day, Piquet shared a glimpse into her daughter's first birthday, where she revealed she had no idea it was possible to feel so much love.

Piquet wrote: "Happy 1st Birthday Sweet Lily. Becoming a mama for the second time brought a love I didn’t know could grow, one that now fills every part of my heart. Mommy, Daddy and P are so proud of you!"

She then shared a series of pictures of Lily alongside five teddy bears, sporting party hats while holding green and pink balloons.

F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Kelly Piquet Lily Verstappen-Piquet

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen to McLaren latest as insider says one key fact will decide F1 megadeal

Max Verstappen to McLaren latest as insider says one key fact will decide F1 megadeal

  • Yesterday 20:25
Red Bull chief tells McLaren 'We're going to keep him' as Lambiase saga drags on

Red Bull chief tells McLaren 'We're going to keep him' as Lambiase saga drags on

  • Yesterday 18:57
When Susie met Toto: 'Instant attraction' and why she risked it all

When Susie met Toto: 'Instant attraction' and why she risked it all

  • 2 hours ago
'I've had my time' - Lewis Hamilton's F1 retirement advice

'I've had my time' - Lewis Hamilton's F1 retirement advice

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen a generational talent, but 'prime' Lewis Hamilton would match him

Max Verstappen a generational talent, but 'prime' Lewis Hamilton would match him

  • Yesterday 14:27
Max Verstappen celebrates daughter Lily's birthday with partner Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen celebrates daughter Lily's birthday with partner Kelly Piquet

  • April 26, 2026 18:59

Just in

28-4
When Susie met Toto: 'Instant attraction' and why she risked it all
28-4
'I've had my time' - Lewis Hamilton's F1 retirement advice
28-4
Max Verstappen to McLaren latest as insider says one key fact will decide F1 megadeal
28-4
Toto Wolff has 'ace up his sleeve' for Mercedes F1 dynasty
28-4
Red Bull chief tells McLaren 'We're going to keep him' as Lambiase saga drags on
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

When Susie met Toto: 'Instant attraction' and why she risked it all Susie Wolff

When Susie met Toto: 'Instant attraction' and why she risked it all

2 hours ago
Toto Wolff has 'ace up his sleeve' for Mercedes F1 dynasty Mercedes

Toto Wolff has 'ace up his sleeve' for Mercedes F1 dynasty

Yesterday 19:55
Red Bull chief tells McLaren 'We're going to keep him' as Lambiase saga drags on Gianpiero Lambiase

Red Bull chief tells McLaren 'We're going to keep him' as Lambiase saga drags on

Yesterday 18:57
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal Christian Horner

Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal

Yesterday 17:42
Ontdek het op Google Play
x