Max Verstappen celebrates daughter Lily's birthday with partner Kelly Piquet
Max Verstappen celebrates daughter Lily's birthday with partner Kelly Piquet
Max Verstappen's daughter with Kelly Piquet, Lily, turned one on Saturday
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet celebrated a very special family milestone this weekend.
Exactly one year ago on April 25, their daughter Lily was born. Although the precise birth date was initially kept under wraps, Piquet's recent story has made it clear.
Lily arrived on April 25 last year, but the couple initially kept the news private, until Verstappen later confirmed her birth on May 2 in Miami.
Reflecting on those early moments, Verstappen revealed how much he treasured being with his daughter. “I’m grateful I got to spend a few days with her right after she was born. It was amazing - you never know what to expect, but I truly enjoyed every minute of it."
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Piquet's adorable Happy Birthday post
To mark Lily’s first birthday, Kelly Piquet shared a heartfelt compilation of photos from the past year on Instagram, where family members such as Aunt Victoria Verstappen sent their congratulations on social media.
The family, which includes Piquet's six-year-old daughter Penelope from her previous relationship with former driver Daniil Kvyat, spent the weekend together in the principality.
Over the weekend, the annual Grand Prix Historique was in town, which sees iconic and historic racing cars compete around Monaco.
Friday saw Free Practice taking place in Monte Carlo, and Piquet shared adorable images on Instagram of Verstappen cradling baby Lily in his arms as they watched the action together.
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