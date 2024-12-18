close global

Wolff makes shock admission amid Verstappen FIA row

Toto Wolff has made a shock admission regarding Max Verstappen and the FIA’s ongoing row in Formula 1.

The four-time world champion and the FIA have had several disputes in 2024, most notably during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, where a quarrel emerged over driver swearing.

Ahead of the race weekend, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced that they would punish drivers for their use of foul language.

Verstappen instantly broke this rule by swearing during a press conference, which saw him slammed with a punishment from the FIA.

Max Verstappen's feud with the FIA began in Singapore
Mohammed Ben Sulayem clamped down on drivers swearing in Singapore

Toto Wolff picks a side in FIA swearing row

As a result of the penalty, the Dutchman refused to speak in subsequent press conferences, and instead addressed the media outside of the official conferences.

Verstappen has since served his community service-type punishment in Kigali, where he underwent an act of public service with the younger members of the Rwanda Automobile Club.

However, Ben Sulayem has received support from an unlikely figure amid the swearing row, with Mercedes boss Wolff announcing his support of the clampdown.

Toto Wolff has backed the FIA in swearing row

The Austrian made a shock admission about the impact the foul language has had on his own son, as he backed Ben Sulayem’s endeavours.

"I have a seven-year-old that go-karts and that watches everything," Wolff said to Motorsport.com.

"It is the first time, a few months ago, that he said, ‘what the f**k’, and I said ‘where did you hear that from?’ He said from the drivers.

"So I have my conflicts with Mohammed but in that instance the drivers, all of the drivers, are role models. They are on air and they are entitled, and they are empowered.

"I disagree with many of the other things that he [Ben Sulayem] came up with, but on that one I think if you translate ‘f***’ into your own language or my language, it is pretty rude. I would never say that on the radio."

