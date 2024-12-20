Wolff accused of LYING in x-rated Hamilton rant
Wolff accused of LYING in x-rated Hamilton rant
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has been accused of telling lies and talking 'b*******' in his farewell message to Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton made his final appearance for the Silver Arrows in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, producing a stunning drive to end the day in fourth having started from 16th on the grid.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo announces WEDDING plans as star issues emotional statement
READ MORE: Mercedes announce driver's RETURN in official statement
It was a fitting reminder of the 39-year-old's supreme talent as he prepares to embark on a new challenge at Ferrari.
Hamilton won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes over a 12-year period but was helpless as they fell down the pecking order in recent seasons, prompting him to agree a shock move to the Maranello-based rivals.
Guenther Steiner's Lewis Hamilton rant
There was an outpouring of emotion following Hamilton's appearance at Yas Marina, with a number of heartfelt tributes being paid by both the driver and his team.
Speaking post-race, Wolff told Hamilton that if Mercedes aren't in the mix for a world championship in 2025, then he hopes the Brit will achieve it with Ferrari.
However, former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has hit out at those comments in a recent appearance on the Red Flags Podcast, as he questioned the Austrian's sincerity.
"Oh he doesn't wish him that," he said.
READ MORE: McLaren announce KEY departure as team chief issues statement
"This was bulls*** for the camera.
"There can be only one winner. I mean, why should he be happy, you know?
"If he [Wolff] doesn’t win it, he doesn’t really care who wins it, in my opinion."
Hamilton will line up alongside Charles Leclerc next season, forming what looks like a formidable driver pairing heading into 2025.
The seven-time champion looks set to make his debut in red in January when testing an old Ferrari F1 car.
READ MORE: Verstappen F1 team-mate CONFIRMED as Red Bull announce major driver signing
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff accused of LYING in x-rated Hamilton rant
- 20 minutes ago
F1 team chief drops Newey BOMBSHELL
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari RISK revealed as Mercedes announce astonishing driver U-Turn
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull team announce driver replacement as 2025 grid COMPLETE
- 2 hours ago
F1 chief issues MAJOR statement over Mercedes signing
- 3 hours ago