Wolff accused of LYING in x-rated Hamilton rant

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has been accused of telling lies and talking 'b*******' in his farewell message to Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton made his final appearance for the Silver Arrows in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, producing a stunning drive to end the day in fourth having started from 16th on the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo announces WEDDING plans as star issues emotional statement

READ MORE: Mercedes announce driver's RETURN in official statement

It was a fitting reminder of the 39-year-old's supreme talent as he prepares to embark on a new challenge at Ferrari.

Hamilton won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes over a 12-year period but was helpless as they fell down the pecking order in recent seasons, prompting him to agree a shock move to the Maranello-based rivals.

Lewis Hamilton will line up for Ferrari from next season

Hamilton won six world titles under Toto Wolff's stewardship

Guenther Steiner's Lewis Hamilton rant

There was an outpouring of emotion following Hamilton's appearance at Yas Marina, with a number of heartfelt tributes being paid by both the driver and his team.

Speaking post-race, Wolff told Hamilton that if Mercedes aren't in the mix for a world championship in 2025, then he hopes the Brit will achieve it with Ferrari.

However, former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has hit out at those comments in a recent appearance on the Red Flags Podcast, as he questioned the Austrian's sincerity.

"Oh he doesn't wish him that," he said.

READ MORE: McLaren announce KEY departure as team chief issues statement

Guenther Steiner has hit out at Wolff regarding his recent comments

"This was bulls*** for the camera.

"There can be only one winner. I mean, why should he be happy, you know?

"If he [Wolff] doesn’t win it, he doesn’t really care who wins it, in my opinion."

Hamilton will line up alongside Charles Leclerc next season, forming what looks like a formidable driver pairing heading into 2025.

The seven-time champion looks set to make his debut in red in January when testing an old Ferrari F1 car.

READ MORE: Verstappen F1 team-mate CONFIRMED as Red Bull announce major driver signing

Related