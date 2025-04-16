Toto Wolff stunned by 'unexpected' Mercedes gains
Toto Wolff stunned by 'unexpected' Mercedes gains
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted he was left stunned after watching the performance of his drivers at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.
George Russell continued his positive start to the campaign, splitting the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to take the chequered flag in second spot.
And while his team-mate Kimi Antonelli finished outside of the points on Sunday, his impressive display in qualifying - where he went fourth fastest - gave Wolff plenty of cause for optimism going forward.
Prior to the weekend, Russell insisted the heat and track conditions in Bahrain would be a true test of Mercedes' progress, and Wolff was thrilled to see the team pass with flying colours.
He told Motorsport.com: "We would have expected that Bahrain would have been one of the very difficult ones for us because of the warm ambient temperature and the very granular, rough circuit.
"We qualified P2 and P4. We had a car that was able to be solidly on the podium, and that is better than we expected.
"You can [only] call a race a success if you win, but in the circumstances one could say it was much better than we expected."
George Russell leads Mercedes charge
Coming into this season, Russell had not been considered a realistic challenger for the world drivers' title, but currently sits fourth place in the standings, just 14 points off leader Norris.
The Brit has stood on the podium three times in four outings, with his worst performance of the campaign coming in Japan, where still managed to finish in the top five.
It was widely expected that this would be a season of transition for the Silver Arrows following the departure of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, but rookie Antonelli has so far justified his team's decision to give him an opportunity.
The Italian has looked solid on his four outings to date, and his haul of 30 points has contributed to Mercedes emerging as McLaren's biggest obstacle in their bid to become back-to-back champions.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull chief delivers Verstappen exit twist as Mercedes prepare 2026 announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton claims team boss snub ahead of 'horrible' experience
- 30 minutes ago
Toto Wolff stunned by 'unexpected' Mercedes gains
- 1 hour ago
Lando Norris delivers brutal Red Bull swipe after rule breaking claims
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Saudi Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Jeddah
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief delivers Verstappen exit twist as Mercedes prepare 2026 announcement
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton dog Roscoe given health update after pneumonia diagnosis
- Today 13:50
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP SAUDI ARABIA 18 - 18 Apr
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun