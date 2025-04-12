F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton struggles as Ferrari suffer bizarre mishap

Oscar Piastri absolutely demolished the field in the final practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, going nearly seventh tenths faster than his team-mate Lando Norris with Charles Leclerc the only other driver even within a second of the Australian.

A number of drivers struggled with the conditions in FP3, with George Russell spinning at low speed and criticising his Mercedes.

FP3 isn't expected to be especially representative of times for the evening's qualifying session, with the significantly higher temperatures earlier in the day creating completely different track conditions.

Coming in after a bizarre spin at Turn 10, Russell was heard on the radio telling his engineers: "I'd probably go as far as saying that's the least amount of grip I've ever had in an F1 car."

Ferrari had some issues of their own, although of a more unusual kind – with Charles Leclerc's left wing-mirror flying off the car suddenly at high speed. More conventionally though, Lewis Hamilton was sat down in 10th.

Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber brought out the rare practice session Virtual Safety Car when it went into anti-stall and essentially switched off, seeing him park up next to an escape road and get wheeled off by some marshals.

For the second session in a row, Isack Hadjar was the fastest of the four Red Bull affiliated cars on the track, with Max Verstappen just four thousandths of a second behind him – but more worryingly, nearly 1.4 seconds behind the McLaren of Piastri.

F1 FP3 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:31.646sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.668sec

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.834sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.181sec

5. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.270sec

6. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.328sec

7. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +1.377sec

8. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.381sec

9. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +1.446sec

10. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +1.465sec

11. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.594sec

12. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.701sec

13. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +1.724sec

14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.902sec

15. Alex Albon [Williams] - +2.107sec

16. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +2.689sec

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.717sec

18. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +2.872sec

19. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - TBC

20. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +3.319sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying will take place on Saturday, April 11, at 5pm BST.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari gamble confirmed as FIA ratify wing change

