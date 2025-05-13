F1 News Today: Hamilton ‘running out of time’ at Ferrari as legend’s replacement deadline revealed

A former Formula 1 world champion has suggested that Lewis Hamilton may not be given the time he needs at Ferrari to make the move a success.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss reveals Daniel Ricciardo replacement deadline for Monaco GP

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has revealed that he gave Daniel Ricciardo a strict deadline to perform, before they considered replacing him with another driver during his final season with the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton admits Italian food issues while settling into Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has said that he 'loves' Italian food, but has admitted to struggling to stay away from certain cuisines.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Emilia Romagna

Here is the forecast from Friday to Sunday for the entirety of the Imola Grand Prix weekend!

➡️ READ MORE

Kelly Piquet celebrates Mother's Day with generational message after Lily arrival

When it comes to having the genes for perfect timing, or at least being incredibly efficient with it, you are unlikely to find a power couple greater than Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet.

➡️ READ MORE

Related