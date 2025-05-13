F1 News Today: Hamilton ‘running out of time’ at Ferrari as legend’s replacement deadline revealed
F1 News Today: Hamilton ‘running out of time’ at Ferrari as legend’s replacement deadline revealed
A former Formula 1 world champion has suggested that Lewis Hamilton may not be given the time he needs at Ferrari to make the move a success.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 boss reveals Daniel Ricciardo replacement deadline for Monaco GP
McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has revealed that he gave Daniel Ricciardo a strict deadline to perform, before they considered replacing him with another driver during his final season with the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton admits Italian food issues while settling into Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has said that he 'loves' Italian food, but has admitted to struggling to stay away from certain cuisines.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Emilia Romagna
Here is the forecast from Friday to Sunday for the entirety of the Imola Grand Prix weekend!
➡️ READ MORE
Kelly Piquet celebrates Mother's Day with generational message after Lily arrival
When it comes to having the genes for perfect timing, or at least being incredibly efficient with it, you are unlikely to find a power couple greater than Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul