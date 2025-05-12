Lewis Hamilton admits Italian food issues while settling into Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has said that he 'loves' Italian food, but has admitted to struggling to stay away from certain cuisines.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion moved to Maranello back in January, and has begun his career as a Ferrari driver, something he admitted has been a long-time dream of his.

While still residing in Monaco - as many F1 drivers do - Hamilton spends a lot of his time with his new team in Maranello, a little more glamorous than Brackley where he spent 12 years with his previous employers Mercedes.

Hamilton's Ferrari career has not got off to the best of starts, but the 40-year-old - who lives on a fully plant-based diet - has revealed how much he loves the food in Italy.

"Yeah, I love it," Hamilton told media at the Miami Grand Prix. "Trying to stay off the pizzas and the pasta, which I'm not doing very well with if I'm honest.

"I was there last week and had like three pizzas in two days. I have my hookup - he keeps bringing me a pizza.

"I text him late after the day and I'm like: 'Hey, can I get a pizza?' [and] he keeps bringing me one."

Hamilton's miserable Ferrari start

While the Brit is clearly enjoying himself in his new surroundings, Hamilton has had a tricky first few races with Ferrari.

He has only achieved one top-five finish in a main race across six grands prix weekends so far with his new team, and sits 12 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship, down in seventh.

On top of this, Leclerc has outqualified him on five occasions out of six, meaning Hamilton's qualifying record against his team-mates over the last two seasons currently stands at 24-6 against, following George Russell's domination over Hamilton in his final season with Mercedes.

Ex-F1 racer Ralf Schumacher recently suggested that Hamilton may opt to end his contract with Ferrari early, if his struggles continue, but the seven-time world champion has remained positive about his move to the most successful team in F1 history.

Hamilton is hoping to challenge for an unprecedented eighth world championship title, and knows that regulation changes coming in 2026 could see a major overhaul of the current competitive order in F1.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star tipped for DEMOTION as Vettel offers advice to driver

Related