Kelly Piquet celebrates Mother's Day with generational message after Lily arrival

When it comes to having the genes for perfect timing, or at least being incredibly efficient with it, you are unlikely to find a power couple greater than Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet.

The Red Bull driver is the defending four-time Formula 1 world champion, while Piquet is the daughter of 1980s three-time title winner Nelson Piquet.

So it should come as no surprise that when it comes to beating the clock, the newly born daughter of Max and Kelly has also already shown incredibly early potential following her birth ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Previously it had been estimated that Lily Verstappen-Piquet would be born sometime between the Miami Grand Prix and the Monaco Grand Prix weekends, at the beginning and end of May.

But in the family's typically speedy fashion, her pre-Miami arrival also means Kelly Piquet gets to immediately enjoy more benefits of Mother's Day.

Although the day in the United Kingdom typically takes place around March, it's slightly later around the world and this year the date fell on May 11 in Brazil, where Piquet is from, and she took the huge opportunity to celebrate on Instagram.

Piquet posted a montage showing herself as a newborn with her mother, along with newborn pictures of her eldest daughter Penelope and of course photos of Lily to celebrate the day.

Kelly Piquet celebrated Mother's Day 2025 on Instagram

How many children do Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have?

The stories posted on Piquet's Instagram also acted as a reminder of how she still wanted to act as a role model for Penelope, who is fathered by former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

Piquet captioned the Insta story as "I want to continue to be a role model for my daughter," before showing various pictures of her and Penelope.

Despite Lily's incredibly early showing of potential for having natural speed, Verstappen is guarded about whether his first-born child will follow in his footsteps in terms of a racing career, suggesting he doesn't want her to develop one.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star tipped for DEMOTION as Vettel offers advice to driver

Related