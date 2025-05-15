Oscar Piastri handed trophy ahead of Imola Grand Prix

McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has already been handed a trophy in Italy despite on-track proceedings at this weekend's Imola Grand Prix not yet taking place.

The 24-year-old has got off to a sensational start in the 2025 championship and has extended his lead in the drivers' standings heading into the Emilia Romagna GP with 16 points separating him and team-mate Lando Norris.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton NOT happy as star faced with immense Imola pressure

The Aussie star attended an awards ceremony in Brisighella in the Emilia-Romagna region ahead of the seventh round of the campaign to accept the Lorenzo Bandini Trophy.

The trophy is named in memory of Italian driver Lorenzo Bandini who tragically died three days after suffering from burns in a crash at the ﻿1967 Monaco Grand Prix.

The award is given out annually to a name in F1 in recognition of their achievements, how they earned their success and as a reward for their good nature and approach to racing, with Piastri now joining an elite list of stars who have claimed the trophy before him.

Piastri's acceptance of the distinguished accolade is another sign that he is following in the footsteps of his manager Mark Webber as the 24-year-old becomes only the third Australian to receive the award alongside former Red Bull drivers Webber and Daniel Ricciardo.

Mercedes star George Russell was handed the trophy last year and the second half of the papaya F1 driver duo picked up the award the year before, with both Norris and Piastri now joining the list.

Piastri honoured with prestigious award

The championship leader took to social media platform 'X' to celebrate the accomplishment, posting images of himself stood alongside the prestigious trophy, writing: "Honoured to receive the Lorenzo Bandini trophy. Grazie a tutti!"

The trophy is not always presented to a driver and in the past Mercedes F1 team have won the award, as have Ferrari, Stefano Domenicali and Massimo Rivola.

Speaking at the ceremony, Piastri said: "Hopefully that's not the only time we hear the Australian anthem this week.

"It's a real honour for me to receive this ... and to meet some people from where the Piastri family is from has been a very special experience."

The F1 star has spoken on his distant Italian heritage in the past, admitting that he views himself as Australian but confirming he has Italian roots.

Ahead of last year's Emilia-Romagna GP, Piastri took to social media and surprised fans with a post that read: "Good time to mention that I’m also 3/16 Italian?"

As this year's first Italian race weekend approaches, the boost from this award could be just what Piastri needs to continue his winning streak having become only the second Aussie to win three consecutive grands prix in the sports history after his win last time out in Miami.

Honoured to receive the Lorenzo Bandini trophy. Grazie a tutti! pic.twitter.com/GAhRWSjkw4 — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) May 14, 2025

Piastri's mum, Nicole, also took to social media to tease the star, saying: "Maybe order another display cabinet Osc..."

READ MORE: Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Daniel Ricciardo for stunning Red Bull comeback

Related