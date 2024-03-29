close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 manager reveals Piastri 'balance' challenge

F1 manager reveals Piastri 'balance' challenge

F1 manager reveals Piastri 'balance' challenge

F1 manager reveals Piastri 'balance' challenge

Formula 1 manager and former race winner Mark Webber has been discussing the challenges faced by Oscar Piastri due to a lack of experience.

The McLaren driver is in his second season with the Woking based outfit after shining in his rookie season – helping him to earn a new contract.

READ MORE: Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning

He’s currently tied down for at least the next three years through the end of 2026 alongside British team-mate Lando Norris.

McLaren’s improved form of recent has seen them compete with the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes on a regular basis – but they require an extra step to compete for a race victory.

His manager Mark Webber knows a thing or two about what it takes to win in Formula 1, as well as managing the stresses of a busy schedule.

Oscar Piastri is in his second season with McLaren
Oscar Piastri drives the MCL36 at the Saudi GP

READ MORE: F1 pundit SLAMS Mercedes as Hamilton woes continue

Piastri strikes 'difficult' balance

Speaking to Sky Germany about how well the Aussie handled his home race, Webber revealed that he found a good balance between focusing on the task at hand and taking time for the fans.

“It's difficult to find the balance,” he said. “Of course, when you come to the track here, the fans are excited, they expect a lot, everyone wants a selfie.

“Back then it was just a small autograph, now everyone wants a really good selfie. Everything takes longer. But he does it really well, he manages it well. He knows that this is healthy noise and he handles it very well.

Mark Webber is Oscar Piastri's agent

“Well, he's still so inexperienced and just from one year to the next you don't have the experience of 5/6 years.

"He's still gaining experience, he's racing against Carlos, Max, Charles, Lando and all these guys have 5/6/10 years of experience and he's alone with his little experience.”

Having taken a sprint victory at the Qatar Grand Prix last year, he will be hoping to go one better in 2024 and reach the top step of the podium in a fully-fledged F1 race.

READ MORE: Marko hits out at POOR Ricciardo pace compared to team-mate

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
F1 team boss reveals KEY Piastri turning point
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss reveals KEY Piastri turning point

  • March 23, 2024 14:57
McLaren announce MEGA deal for key F1 star
Latest F1 News

McLaren announce MEGA deal for key F1 star

  • March 22, 2024 09:40

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel CONFIRMS stunning comeback as Red Bull boss issues Verstappen statement

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 manager reveals Piastri 'balance' challenge

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer reveals top drivers' key characteristic

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News

Red Bull now pressured into MISTAKES insists F1 rivals as title race heats up

  • Today 11:57
F1 Social

F1 fan celebrates Verstappen failure with OUTRAGEOUS permanent change

  • Today 10:57
Latest F1 News

Wolff opens up on WHY Mercedes are 'very bad'

  • Today 09:55
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x