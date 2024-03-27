F1 pundit SLAMS Mercedes as Hamilton woes continue
F1 pundit SLAMS Mercedes as Hamilton woes continue
Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff gave a brutal assessment on Mercedes as the team continue to struggle with their machinery.
It has been a disappointing few years for the German team, as they are yet to fully extract the best from any of their cars since the start of the ground effect era.
READ MORE: Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning
Mercedes have won only one race since the new regulations came into the sport in 2022, which came from George Russell at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.
Team-mate Lewis Hamilton has not claimed victory since Jeddah in 2021 and will leave the Brackley-based squad at the end of the 2024 season to make a sensational move to rivals Ferrari.
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star will 'MISS' Japanese Grand Prix
Schiff blasts Mercedes
The Brit’s woes with Mercedes machinery has continued into this season, as he is yet to qualify above eighth so far in 2024.
In Australia, the seven-time champion was eliminated in Q2 after struggling to extract any performance from the W15.
It got worse in the race, as an engine failure forced him to retire on lap 17 in what was a miserable weekend for the team, capped off with a double retirement after George Russell crashed on the final lap.
READ MORE: Mercedes driver suggests Hamilton struggles could be irreversible
The 39-year-old’s discontent with the car was clear to see across the weekend and left him seething in his post-race interview.
Speaking with Sky Sports after qualifying, F1 pundit Naomi Schiff blasted the team for not resolving their issues and repeating themselves when they arise.
"It's not just messing with his mind but our minds as well,” she said. “On Friday, they were off the pace then in final practice they got out on track and were really quick, so for him to drop out in Q2, it's just kind of 'what's going on?'
"It's been inconsistent for a long time. It's frustrating for them to come out with the same statements about what's wrong with the car.”
READ MORE: Mercedes DAMAGE Hamilton hopes after key F1 moves
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 pundit suggests Verstappen DNF linked with Horner Red Bull chaos
- 12 minutes ago
F1 News Today: NEW F1 title contender revealed as Red Bull identify major Verstappen replacement
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning
- 1 hour ago
F1 pundit SLAMS Mercedes as Hamilton woes continue
- 2 hours ago
Norris calls out 'SILLY' critics over F1 star
- 3 hours ago
Who is Ayumu Iwasa? The Red Bull junior replacing Daniel Ricciardo at F1 Japanese GP
- Today 15:58