close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton signs lucrative new deal

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton signs lucrative new deal

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton signs lucrative new deal

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton signs lucrative new deal

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has signed an exclusive deal with a major tech company ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Despite now in the final years of a glittering career in Formula 1, the Brit remains one the sport's biggest stars, with brands across the world desperate to be associated with the seven-time champion.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton NOT happy as star faced with immense Imola pressure

And now, AI-powered answer engine, Perplexity AI, has announced that they are the latest big name to strike up a partnership.

This collaboration marks the company's first venture into the world of sports sponsorship, as they look to capitalise on Hamilton's worldwide appeal to step up its strategic expansion, reports SportsMint Media.

Hamilton appeal still strong

Perplexity vice president of business Ryan Foutty said: “Whilst we looked at a variety of options across the grid, it was very clear that Lewis Hamilton was the best partner for us.

“We see a great opportunity to grow awareness of Perplexity and its capabilities through Lewis’s reach.

"The helmet branding exposure is significant, and across his channels, he has a vast amount of fans who are really engaged and love following him.

“With all his success, he also stands for greatness and excellence, and those are brand values that we want people to associate with Perplexity - the faster you learn, the better equipped you are to pursue excellence in whichever domain you’re in for us.”

Hamilton, meanwhile, is hoping this weekend's race at Imola will finally see him kickstart his Ferrari career after enduring a tough start to life since making the move from Mercedes.

The 40-year-old arrived at the Scuderia with a renewed energy following an underwhelming final few years at the Silver Arrows, but things haven't gone to plan so far.

Having finished down in eight at the Miami GP last time out, he currently trails both team-mate Charles Leclerc and his Mercedes replacement, Kimi Antonelli, in the drivers' standings.

He has cut a dejected figure on several occasions this year, admitting he is struggling to identify what's going wrong, prompting some pundits to suggest he may opt to quit the sport for good if results don't improve soon.

READ MORE: Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Daniel Ricciardo for stunning Red Bull comeback

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's secret message to Kimi Antonelli revealed
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's secret message to Kimi Antonelli revealed

  • Today 11:57
Lewis Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOING verdict after major team snub
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOING verdict after major team snub

  • Yesterday 19:48

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton signs lucrative new deal

  • 18 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Ex-Red Bull boss reveals race to decide Max Verstappen’s future

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA announce outcome of McLaren and Ferrari F1 inspection ahead of Imola Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Alpine facing bizarre F1 team principal setup at Imola Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton unhappy as Imola pressure mounts

  • Today 16:51
Imola Grand Prix

F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Emilia-Romagna as teams braced for race day chaos

  • Today 13:52
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x