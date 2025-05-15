F1 legend Lewis Hamilton signs lucrative new deal
Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has signed an exclusive deal with a major tech company ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
Despite now in the final years of a glittering career in Formula 1, the Brit remains one the sport's biggest stars, with brands across the world desperate to be associated with the seven-time champion.
And now, AI-powered answer engine, Perplexity AI, has announced that they are the latest big name to strike up a partnership.
This collaboration marks the company's first venture into the world of sports sponsorship, as they look to capitalise on Hamilton's worldwide appeal to step up its strategic expansion, reports SportsMint Media.
Hamilton appeal still strong
Perplexity vice president of business Ryan Foutty said: “Whilst we looked at a variety of options across the grid, it was very clear that Lewis Hamilton was the best partner for us.
“We see a great opportunity to grow awareness of Perplexity and its capabilities through Lewis’s reach.
"The helmet branding exposure is significant, and across his channels, he has a vast amount of fans who are really engaged and love following him.
“With all his success, he also stands for greatness and excellence, and those are brand values that we want people to associate with Perplexity - the faster you learn, the better equipped you are to pursue excellence in whichever domain you’re in for us.”
Hamilton, meanwhile, is hoping this weekend's race at Imola will finally see him kickstart his Ferrari career after enduring a tough start to life since making the move from Mercedes.
The 40-year-old arrived at the Scuderia with a renewed energy following an underwhelming final few years at the Silver Arrows, but things haven't gone to plan so far.
Having finished down in eight at the Miami GP last time out, he currently trails both team-mate Charles Leclerc and his Mercedes replacement, Kimi Antonelli, in the drivers' standings.
He has cut a dejected figure on several occasions this year, admitting he is struggling to identify what's going wrong, prompting some pundits to suggest he may opt to quit the sport for good if results don't improve soon.
