F1 star HIJACKED during bizarre interview

A bizarre Carlos Sainz Formula 1 interview has gone viral on social media, as the Spaniard prepares for his first season with Williams.

Sainz was displaced by Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari last season, leaving the four-time grand prix winner needing to find a new team for 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner HUMILIATED at London launch as Hamilton delivers incredible snub

READ MORE: Verstappen and Red Bull stun with RED car unveiling at F1 75 launch

The 30-year-old eventually ended up signing a long-term contract with Williams in a surprise decision, and he will partner Alex Albon as the Grove outfit look to fight further up the grid, particularly when new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

With a star-studded driver lineup, the pressure is now on Williams to provide their drivers with a points-scoring car, having only managed to finish ninth in the constructors' standings in 2024.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon make up Williams' 2025 driver lineup

Carlos Sainz has already made his debut with Williams

To shop official Williams merchandise, click here to browse a variety of team pieces via F1 fanatics.

Sainz's hilarious interview mishap

Now, ahead of the 2025 season, Sainz has been involved in a bizarre interview. The Spaniard was present at F1's 75th anniversary live show earlier this week, as all 10 teams' liveries were unveiled.

As well as the media furore at the event, Sainz had made an earlier appearance on a hit podcast, talking about his expectations for the 2025 season.

Sainz joined the Fast and the Curious podcast, alongside Albon and 2009 champion Jenson Button, who has been confirmed as an ambassador for the Grove-based outfit.

However, Sainz's interview featured a hilarious moment, when the team truck that the interview was being conducted in began to move, with Sainz and the presenters all looking slightly concerned.

"We're moving," host Betty Glover proclaimed. "Do they know we're in here? We've got a driver with us."

A cool, calm and collected Sainz simply said: "I need to catch a plane! Anyway, let's continue like that didn't happen."