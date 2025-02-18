Aston Martin F1 'TAKEOVER' announced ahead of live O2 launch event

Aston Martin's Formula 1 team have a heavy presence at a London Underground station, as F1 gears up for a stunning live event.

All 20 drivers and 10 teams are set to be present at the O2 Arena later on Tuesday, in a first-of-its-kind event that will see all F1 teams reveal their official 2025 car liveries.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo RETURN path emerges as F1 star blasts FIA punishment

WATCH F1 75 LIVE: Everything you must know on TODAY'S O2 F1 car launch extravaganza

The F175 live show is meant to be a celebration of the sport's 75th anniversary, as F1 gears up for the much anticipated 2025 season.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen will be at the event at the O2 Arena, as will seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, dressed in Ferrari attire following his stunning switch from Mercedes at the start of the year.

READ MORE: Hamilton ABSENCE confirmed at F1 car launch

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are expected to be present at the O2 Arena

Aston Martin are hoping for a better 2025 season

To show your support for Aston Martin throughout 2025, click here to shop their official F1 merchandise.

When is the F175 live event?

The event at the O2 Arena kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday February 18, and is available to watch on Sky Sports F1, or for free via F1's official YouTube channel.

Another team that will be present, desperate to get 2025 underway following a dismal 2024, will be Aston Martin, with their two drivers Lance Stroll and veteran Fernando Alonso.

The team failed to score a single podium finish in 2024, but harbour ambitions of becoming a world championship-challenging outfit in the near future, and will have the services of F1 design legend Adrian Newey from March.

F1's off-season has seen Aston Martin being linked with a swoop for Verstappen in a stunning transfer rumour, although the team firmly deny having any interest in acquiring the Dutchman's services.

Their 2025 car will be unveiled later on Tuesday at the F175 event and, in preparation, the team have taken over a tube station in the capital city.

North Greenwich station features a heavy Aston Martin presence, with train wraps featuring the two drivers' faces, posters and a unique paint job hitting the tube station, much to fans' delight.

Travelling to #F175Live today?



Share your best snaps from our North Greenwich station takeover. pic.twitter.com/VeIzKpPjqq — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 18, 2025