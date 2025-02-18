F1 issue ABSENCE statement ahead of live 2025 launch

Formula 1 have issued a hilarious absence statement ahead of the F175 live event at the O2 Arena later on Tuesday.

With the hotly-anticipated 2025 F1 season just around the corner, fans will get the chance to see Lewis Hamilton in his Ferrari kit in the flesh, as a unique, unprecedented event comes to London.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sport's first ever season in 1950, all 20 drivers and all 10 teams will be present at the O2 Arena, as the teams' 2025 cars are officially revealed.

Car unveilings are usually done separately by each team, but this year all official liveries will be revealed in one central location, even if a few teams have decided to release their cars with one-off liveries prior to the event.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are expected to be present at the O2 Arena

F1's hilarious absence letter

Now, ahead of the event, F1 have released a statement of absence for fans desperate to watch the action, in a viral social media post.

Complete with a caption that reads: "Need zero distractions for the #F175LIVE show at The O2? We've got you covered with your boss," the official F1 Instagram account have got you covered for if you're needing to get out of work to watch the event, or out of a family commitment you accidentally made months ago.

The absence letter reads: "To whom it may concern, please excuse ___ from all activities on 18 February 2025, as they will be immersed in F1's first ever season launch event.

"As an important member of the F1 community, we require that ___ has the full capacity to enjoy this first-of-its-kind event.

"This includes, but is not limited to, celebrating their favourite teams and drivers, listening to exclusive interviews, experiencing top-tier entertainment and, of course, being the first to witness the 2025 car liveries."

How to watch F1's live car launch event

15,000 fans will get the opportunity to see the unprecedented event live at the O2 Arena, but how about if you weren't one of the lucky few to get tickets?

F1 fans in the UK will be able to watch the F175 event live on Sky Sports F1, with the sport's global broadcasters all confirming that they will be showing the event on their channels.

Alternatively, F1 fans can also catch the event for FREE on the official F1 YouTube channel, and across other social media pages including X and Instagram, with it kicking off at 8pm GMT.

Who is presenting F175 Live at the O2?

Familiar F1 faces Lawrence Barretto, Laura Winter and Ariana Bravo will be joined by award-winning comedian Jack Whitehall at the showcase event.