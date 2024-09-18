Horner delivers ABSURD comparison following Newey loss

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered an absurd comparison following Adrian Newey’s confirmed move to grid rivals Aston Martin.

The design legend announced that he would be leaving Red Bull in 2025 earlier this year, with his future in the sport the subject of huge speculation thereon in.

Newey was linked to several teams on the F1 grid, with Ferrari initially tipped as the favourites to acquire his signature.

However, it was Aston Martin that secured Newey in the end, with the 65-year-old confirmed to be joining the team following a recent official announcement.

Can Red Bull win without Adrian Newey?

In addition to Newey’s exit, Red Bull have had to contend with the departure of sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, as well as a drastic decline in their car's performance.

Red Bull have not won a race since the Spanish GP, and as McLaren edge ahead of them in the constructors’ championship, pressure mounts for the team to find a solution to their woes.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz about Newey’s departure during the Azerbaijan GP weekend, Horner attempted to prove all was well within the team but ended up making a bizarre comparison regarding his exit.

Christian Horner discusses Adrian Newey's switch to Aston Martin

“We look back with great fondness at the time that he was with us but life carries on and we’ve got a great team, we’ve got great strength and depth,” Horner said.

“Manchester United didn’t stop winning when Eric Cantona left. You know everything has to evolve.

“I think we have that strength and depth to pick up and carry on that baton.”

When Kravitz mentioned that Cantona retired and didn’t switch to a rival team, Horner faltered in his comparison.

“Alright! Cristiano Ronaldo, I’m not a football analogy specialist,” Horner added.

