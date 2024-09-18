close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner delivers ABSURD comparison following Newey loss

Horner delivers ABSURD comparison following Newey loss

Horner delivers ABSURD comparison following Newey loss

Horner delivers ABSURD comparison following Newey loss

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered an absurd comparison following Adrian Newey’s confirmed move to grid rivals Aston Martin.

The design legend announced that he would be leaving Red Bull in 2025 earlier this year, with his future in the sport the subject of huge speculation thereon in.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull chief FUMING as FIA illegality debate over rivals rages on

WATCH Lando Norris reacts to “snitch” board radio accusations

READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP

Newey was linked to several teams on the F1 grid, with Ferrari initially tipped as the favourites to acquire his signature.

However, it was Aston Martin that secured Newey in the end, with the 65-year-old confirmed to be joining the team following a recent official announcement.

Adrian Newey decided to leave Red Bull earlier this year
Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin in 2025

Can Red Bull win without Adrian Newey?

In addition to Newey’s exit, Red Bull have had to contend with the departure of sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, as well as a drastic decline in their car's performance.

Red Bull have not won a race since the Spanish GP, and as McLaren edge ahead of them in the constructors’ championship, pressure mounts for the team to find a solution to their woes.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz about Newey’s departure during the Azerbaijan GP weekend, Horner attempted to prove all was well within the team but ended up making a bizarre comparison regarding his exit.

READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED after huge FIA announcement

Christian Horner discusses Adrian Newey's switch to Aston Martin

“We look back with great fondness at the time that he was with us but life carries on and we’ve got a great team, we’ve got great strength and depth,” Horner said.

“Manchester United didn’t stop winning when Eric Cantona left. You know everything has to evolve.

“I think we have that strength and depth to pick up and carry on that baton.”

When Kravitz mentioned that Cantona retired and didn’t switch to a rival team, Horner faltered in his comparison.

“Alright! Cristiano Ronaldo, I’m not a football analogy specialist,” Horner added.

READ MORE: Red Bull star flips car in TERRIFYING Baku crash

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Christian Horner Adrian Newey Aston Martin Singapore GP
Horner at the END with Red Bull as decline hits new lows
Red Bull

Horner at the END with Red Bull as decline hits new lows

  • Yesterday 18:56
Horner slams Aston Martin over Adrian Newey announcement
Latest F1 News

Horner slams Aston Martin over Adrian Newey announcement

  • Yesterday 08:27

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief fuming as SHOCK Verstappen transfer rumours discussed

  • 11 minutes ago
Christian Horner

Horner delivers ABSURD comparison following Newey loss

  • 48 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton delivers inspiring message to Mercedes star after title success

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief discusses SHOCK Verstappen Aston Martin transfer rumours

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Perez father hospitalised following Baku crash

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo discusses F1 career END as team announce driver REPLACEMENT - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x