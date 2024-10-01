Red Bull star receives F1 promotion following driver swap
Red Bull star receives F1 promotion following driver swap
Red Bull Racing appear to have appointed their new reserve driver for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season, according to reports.
The decision comes after Liam Lawson's move to replace Daniel Ricciardo at RB, leaving the reserve position vacant.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen facing unknown future as Red Bull boss reveals replacement choice
READ MORE: Schumacher breaks silence on Audi F1 lineup rumours
Isack Hadjar, a promising talent currently competing in Formula 2, looks set to step into the role as a flexible backup for Red Bull’s core drivers and will also gain valuable experience in F1 machinery through test opportunities.
According to reports from Sky Germany, the team have solidified Hadjar’s position within the Red Bull programme.
READ MORE: Jos Verstappen takes aim at Horner over ‘STUPID’ Red Bull team-mate suggestion
Isack Hadjar set for Red Bull F1 promotion
The young French-Algerian star is currently driving for Campos Racing in Formula 2 and has shown impressive form throughout the 2024 season.
He sits second in the driver standings, just 4.5 points behind leader Gabriel Bortoleto, with two races remaining in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. His performance in F2 has not gone unnoticed by Red Bull, who view him as a key asset for the future.
The 20-year-old looks to be confirmed in the appointment after Lawson was called up to take Ricciardo's seat at Red Bull's secondary team following a disappointing season for the Aussie veteran.
With Red Bull’s driver lineup constantly evolving, Hadjar’s promotion further highlights the team’s commitment to developing young talent within their ranks.
As Red Bull continue to look towards the future, the integration of emerging drivers like Hadjar ensures the team maintains a strong talent pipeline, even as the ever-changing nature of F1 demands constant adaptation.
READ MORE: Verstappen confirms timeline for SHOCK test away from Red Bull F1
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Verstappen facing unknown future as F1 team confirms end of an era
- 8 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 star reveals frustrations over major team failure
- 30 minutes ago
FIA president launches astonishing F1 RANT amid problems claim
- 1 hour ago
- 1
F1 team set to JOIN forces with rivals after bombshell ending statement
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen demands VITAL F1 change with health toll admission
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull star receives F1 promotion following driver swap
- Today 08:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec