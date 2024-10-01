Red Bull star receives F1 promotion following driver swap

Red Bull Racing appear to have appointed their new reserve driver for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season, according to reports.

The decision comes after Liam Lawson's move to replace Daniel Ricciardo at RB, leaving the reserve position vacant.

Isack Hadjar, a promising talent currently competing in Formula 2, looks set to step into the role as a flexible backup for Red Bull’s core drivers and will also gain valuable experience in F1 machinery through test opportunities.

According to reports from Sky Germany, the team have solidified Hadjar’s position within the Red Bull programme.

Isack Hadjar is currently second in the F2 standings

Isack Hadjar set for Red Bull F1 promotion

The young French-Algerian star is currently driving for Campos Racing in Formula 2 and has shown impressive form throughout the 2024 season.

He sits second in the driver standings, just 4.5 points behind leader Gabriel Bortoleto, with two races remaining in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. His performance in F2 has not gone unnoticed by Red Bull, who view him as a key asset for the future.

The 20-year-old has claimed four Feature Race wins in 2024

The 20-year-old looks to be confirmed in the appointment after Lawson was called up to take Ricciardo's seat at Red Bull's secondary team following a disappointing season for the Aussie veteran.

With Red Bull’s driver lineup constantly evolving, Hadjar’s promotion further highlights the team’s commitment to developing young talent within their ranks.

As Red Bull continue to look towards the future, the integration of emerging drivers like Hadjar ensures the team maintains a strong talent pipeline, even as the ever-changing nature of F1 demands constant adaptation.

