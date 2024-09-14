Red Bull stars crash out in BIZARRE Baku incident
Two Red Bull drivers suffered a disastrous afternoon in Baku, as they bizarrely crashed out of qualifying.
Formula 1 heads to Azerbaijan this weekend for round 17 of the 2024 F1 season, with two hotly-contested championship battles nearing a conclusion.
Max Verstappen currently holds a 62-point lead over nearest challenger Lando Norris in the drivers' standings, while Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari are all battling it out for the constructors' title.
F1 was not the only series racing in Azerbaijan, however, with another hotly-contested title battle occurring in F2.
F2's Baku battle
The 12th round of 14 in the series, Azerbaijan saw a continuation of a thrilling title battle between two talented young drivers.
Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar currently leads the championship by 10.5 points to McLaren junior driver Gabriel Bortoleto, with both drivers linked with different seats on the F1 grid for next season.
Hadjar races for Campos Racing, who are currently second in the teams' championship, and are also chasing that title.
However, disaster struck for Hadjar and his team when the 19-year-old locked up heading into Turn 1, slamming into the barriers and ending his qualifying session on Friday, bringing out a red flag that delayed the F2 session.
In a rather bizarre turn of events, fellow Red Bull junior and Campos team-mate Pepe Marti made exactly the same error seconds later, before Hadjar had even managed to get out of the car, ending the team's involvement in the Azerbaijan qualifying session.
Hadjar will start Sunday's feature race from 20th, while Marti will be down in 21st.
