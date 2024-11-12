Horner's Red Bull BONUS revealed in mammoth salary unveiling

Christian Horner has further strengthened his position as Formula 1’s highest-earning team principal.

Red Bull's extraordinary 2023 season saw the team secure 21 out of a possible 22 race wins, propelled by Max Verstappen's 19 victories on his path to a third consecutive drivers' championship.

As the longest-serving team principal in F1, Horner has led Red Bull since 2005, guiding the team to six constructors’ and seven drivers’ titles.

Verstappen claimed his third consecutive world championship in 2023

Christian Horner's Red Bull F1 salary

Recent financial records from Red Bull have revealed an 11 per cent salary increase for Horner in 2023, according to The Times.

His bonus takes his earnings from £8.04 million in 2022 to £8.92 million in 2023.

2024 has been a much tougher season for Horner and Red Bull. The Brit was investigated and cleared following allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier in the year, and was forced to mend internal disputes with the likes of Max Verstappen's father, Jos - all while battling a staff exodus.

Horner and Jos spearheaded Red Bull's internal power struggle

While their star driver is the firm favourite to claim his fourth consecutive world title, the Austrian team are currently third in the constructors' standings behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Financial documents reveal that Red Bull’s dominant 2023 performance lifted revenues by 16 per cent to £446 million, with shareholders receiving a £50 million dividend - excluding Horner.

Meanwhile, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko doubled his earnings to £7 million in 2023, following a new three-year deal with Red Bull GmbH.

Comparatively, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, with a reported salary of £6 million, benefited from his one-third ownership stake in the Mercedes team, collecting £25 million in dividends in 2023. Forbes reports Wolff’s personal wealth now exceeds £1 billion.

Elsewhere, McLaren CEO Zak Brown also saw a major pay increase, with his earnings jumping from £9 million to £26.4 million in 2023, likely including a one-off bonus.

