close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Jos Verstappen hits out at Horner AGAIN over Red Bull F1 decline

Jos Verstappen hits out at Horner AGAIN over Red Bull F1 decline

Jos Verstappen hits out at Horner AGAIN over Red Bull F1 decline

Harry Whitfield
Jos Verstappen hits out at Horner AGAIN over Red Bull F1 decline

Jos Verstappen has blamed Christian Horner and Red Bull for Max Verstappen's recent struggles

The 26-year-old has now gone five races without a win, his last coming at the Spanish GP back in June.

F1 HEADLINES: Audi in talks with SHOCK driver as Verstappen 'agreement' revealed

READ MORE: F1 team forced to hand over RACE CAR following court order

After taking the lead at the start of the race, Verstappen was passed by Lando Norris on lap 18 and finished the race over 22 seconds behind the McLaren driver.

Jos Verstappen has been vocal over his concerns with Red Bull this season
Max Verstappen has failed to win eight times this season, five more than last year

Verstappen: Horner has to get Red Bull back on track

Jos Verstappen has been unhappy lately with Red Bull's performances, with rumours suggesting he feels his son should move to Mercedes for next season.

Speaking to Bild newspaper, he said: "Over 20 seconds is a huge disappointment but that's not surprising when you reverse engineer the car.

"The team has taken the wrong turn several times. Internally, they should hold up a mirror and not always sugarcoat everything.

Red Bull's lead over McLaren in the constructors championship has been cut down to just 30 points

"It's time—if it's not already too late—to question themselves. The good people are leaving the team. I'm very unhappy with what's happening because Max cannot be happy with a car like this.

"Now it is up to [Christian] Horner to get the team back on track. I'll be surprised if he does. A lot has to happen for that. The whole spirit has to change."

READ MORE: Ricciardo given huge boost as date outlined for Red Bull promotion

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 Christian Horner Lando Norris Jos Verstappen
Horner reveals Mercedes face major 'risk' ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

Horner reveals Mercedes face major 'risk' ahead of Italian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:57
Horner reveals Verstappen 'agreement' as Mercedes option addressed
Christian Horner

Horner reveals Verstappen 'agreement' as Mercedes option addressed

  • Yesterday 12:57

Latest News

Red Bull

Jos Verstappen hits out at Horner AGAIN over Red Bull F1 decline

  • 8 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton wants F1 CEO talks as behind the scenes involvement revealed

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton hits back at criticism over 'attitude' problem

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes

Wolff confirms Verstappen talks as Mercedes driver decision revealed

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Audi in talks with SHOCK driver as Verstappen 'agreement' revealed

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo's Red Bull promotion outlined as Marko makes Perez admission - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x