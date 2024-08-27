Jos Verstappen hits out at Horner AGAIN over Red Bull F1 decline

Jos Verstappen has blamed Christian Horner and Red Bull for Max Verstappen's recent struggles

The 26-year-old has now gone five races without a win, his last coming at the Spanish GP back in June.

F1 HEADLINES: Audi in talks with SHOCK driver as Verstappen 'agreement' revealed

READ MORE: F1 team forced to hand over RACE CAR following court order

After taking the lead at the start of the race, Verstappen was passed by Lando Norris on lap 18 and finished the race over 22 seconds behind the McLaren driver.

Jos Verstappen has been vocal over his concerns with Red Bull this season

Max Verstappen has failed to win eight times this season, five more than last year

Verstappen: Horner has to get Red Bull back on track

Jos Verstappen has been unhappy lately with Red Bull's performances, with rumours suggesting he feels his son should move to Mercedes for next season.

Speaking to Bild newspaper, he said: "Over 20 seconds is a huge disappointment but that's not surprising when you reverse engineer the car.

"The team has taken the wrong turn several times. Internally, they should hold up a mirror and not always sugarcoat everything.

Red Bull's lead over McLaren in the constructors championship has been cut down to just 30 points

"It's time—if it's not already too late—to question themselves. The good people are leaving the team. I'm very unhappy with what's happening because Max cannot be happy with a car like this.

"Now it is up to [Christian] Horner to get the team back on track. I'll be surprised if he does. A lot has to happen for that. The whole spirit has to change."

READ MORE: Ricciardo given huge boost as date outlined for Red Bull promotion

Related